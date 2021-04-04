How to Complete Week 8 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2

Week 8 Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 are live. Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2 launched over a month ago and with it came a brand new section of the quest tab on the Director called “seasonal challenges.” These are brand new challenges that are not unlike the weekly challenges we’ve seen in Fortnite. These new seasonal challenges will provide a weekly incentive to do certain activities in the game, but it won’t only give you something to do – these seasonal challenges are actually required in order to level up your reputation at the War Table in the new H.E.L.M. location. It seems like these seasonal weekly challenges keep getting shorter and shorter with each passing week. So how do you complete the second week’s seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 and what exactly do you get from completing all of these weekly challenges?
Nightfall Proving Grounds
This is the first week that we haven’t had a Contender’s Ascent challenge, since that quest line has now been completed for the season, so instead we’re starting off with the Nightfall Proving Grounds challenge. In order to complete this challenge, you’ll need to complete a total of 3 Nightfall strikes and defeat a total of 50 enemies with a Sidearm or Linear Fusion Rifle in the Proving Grounds Nightfall: The Ordeal. This is actually one of the easiest challenges on the roster and should really only take you a single strike to complete. However, since there is a requirement to complete 3 strikes total, you’ll have to do a bit more than one, unfortunately. Completing the Nightfall Proving Grounds challenge will grant you seasonal XP that you can use to level up your Season Pass for Season of the Chosen.
Lenses in Focus
In order to complete the Lenses in Focus challenge for week 8, you’ll need to unlock a total of 10 Prismastic lenses. You can find out how to unlock these lenses at the War Table in the H.E.L.M, though most of these lenses just require a bunch of kills with certain weapons or abilities. Completing this seasonal challenge will reward you with seasonal XP.
Trial by Firing Squad
In order to complete the Trial by Firing Squad seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’ll need to win multiple rounds in the Trials of Osiris. Win? Trials? Yikes, that sounds like a hard pass, but it’s actually not all that terrible. You only have to win a total of 7 rounds – not even matches – in order to complete this challenge. Once you complete this challenge, you’ll be rewarded with 4x XP, some Bright Dust, and even a Trials of Osiris weapon! This is by far the best part about this challenge and I can’t believe that Bungie actually added a Trials weapon as a reward for these seasonal challenges. I think that’s great for players that want to use those weapons, but aren’t necessarily able to go flawless in Trials (like me, thank you Bungie). However, I do hope that you aren’t able to get an Adept version of any Trials weapon from this challenge. That should definitely be left in the Trials of Osiris playlist.
Legendary Lost Sector Variety Attack
In order to complete the Legendary Lost Sector Variety Attack challenge, you’ll need to defeat combatants in Legendary Lost Sectors using Sniper Rifles, Submachine Guns, Rocket Launchers, or Bows. How many combatants, you ask? If you want to complete this challenge, you’re going to need to defeat a total of 300 combatants in Legendary Lost Sectors with the specified weapons. Doing so will complete this challenge and reward you with Double XP.
Clearing the Inner Circle
This one’s a big one. In order to complete the Clearing the Inner Circle seasonal challenge in Destiny 2, you’re going to need to defeat a total of 40 Primeval Envoys in Gambit. Yeah…so you might want to get going on that Gambit grind right about now. If you manage to complete this challenge, you’ll be rewarded with 4x XP and some Bright Dust for your trouble.
Decisive Strike
The final challenge we’ve got this week is the Decisive Strike challenge. To complete this challenge, all you need to do is acquire the Panacea ornament for the Salvager’s Salvo Grenade Launcher. Head over to Commander Zavala to pick up the quest if you haven’t already.
There’s your 6 seasonal challenges for Week 8 of Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2. I’m still surprised that Bungie has added yet another way to obtain a Trials of Osiris weapon outside of the actual Trials of Osiris playlist, but I won’t complain…hopefully I get myself a god-roll Messenger with Outlaw and Desperado! Check back next week for the next batch of seasonal challenges in Destiny 2!