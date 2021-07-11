Home
Video Games
How to Complete Week 9 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2

How to Complete Week 9 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2

15 seconds ago

destiny 2 challenges

We’re winding down to the end of Season of the Splicer weekly challenges now (still not really sure why Bungie didn’t make these last all season long – probably because that’s way too many challenges), which means that we only have a few more challenges to go before we’re done for the season. This week, we’ve dropped down to a total of five weekly challenges, and I can expect we’ll have five more next week, since we need to have a total of at least challenges for that final challenge to complete 75 challenges for a large pile of Bright Dust. While it’s good news for those that don’t want to spend their time grinding out these challenges all season, it’s bad news for those of you that want to farm for XP, because this was the easiest way to rake in a whole bunch of XP with very minimal effort. So, how do you complete the Season of the Splicer challenges for week 9 in Destiny 2?

Elemental Armaments

For this first challenge, you’re going to need to defeat targets with different types of elemental weapons. You’ll need a total of 200 arc weapon kills, 200 void (or stasis) weapon kills, and – you guessed it – 200 solar weapon kills. You’ll also get bonus progress for defeating Guardians, and defeating combatants in Override and Expunge. This is certainly one of the easiest seasonal challenges that we’ve had so far, and you should have absolutely no trouble at all completing this challenge, especially with Solstice of Heroes going on, which means that you should already be using weapons of different elements every single day (you are using different weapons every day, right?). Given that this Destiny 2 challenge is replacing the previous Path of the Splicer challenges, Elemental Armaments will reward you with XP and 250 Decrypted Data upon completion.

Eliksni Ally III

This seasonal challenge in Destiny 2 requires you to increase your Reputation with the Splicer Servitor in the H.E.L.M. a total of 30 times. This may seem like a lot – and it is – but as long as you’ve been keeping up with your Path of the Splicer quests and challenges and doing your Splicer Bounties, you should be good to go. Completing this seasonal challenge will grant you some seasonal XP that you can use to increase your Season of the Splicer Season Pass rank.

Elemental Splicing

In order to complete the Elemental Splicing challenge, you’re going to need to do a total of six strikes. Two of these strikes will need to be completed while using an arc subclass, two with void, and two with either solar or stasis equipped. Completing these strikes as different elemental subclasses will reward you with x4 Extra Large XP, some Bright Dust, and a brand new Vanguard shader called “Mantle of Duty.”

Path of the Scribe

If you’re looking to complete the Path of the Scribe challenge in Destiny 2, you’re going to need to head over to the Eliksni Quarter of the Last City and scan each of the nine Eliksni Scribe recordings. These are hidden all throughout the Eliksni Quarter, but are mostly located in the hub area directly when you spawn in. There’s a couple that are a bit more difficult to find, one being on an Eliksni ship, and the other being on a tank, but none of them are terribly difficult to find. Simply scan each of these Eliksni Scribe recordings, and you’ll get your seasonal XP and 150 Decrypted Data for completion. However, I feel like I should warn you so that you avoid making the same mistake I did: if you have to scan more than one more Eliksni Scribe recording, do not scan them all at the same time; wait for the recording to finish playing its audio, and then move onto the next one. If you just scan them all at once, the audio will continue to play over every single recording, and you won’t be able to hear anything going on. Luckily, I only made this mistake with two recordings, but I still missed out on hearing most of those recordings.

Armory-Wide Calibration

Finally, we’ve got Armory-Wide Calibration. This challenge is also incredibly simple as it states “Calibrate Primary, Special, and Heavy ammo weapons. Bonus progress against Champions.” So, I guess we’re back to calling it Heavy ammo now? Either way, I don’t think very many people called it Power ammo anyway, so I guess it’s probably a good move to revert it back to Heavy ammo. I’m not sure how long this has been in effect, but I’ve just noticed it now. Anyway, you’ll need to defeat 200 enemies with Primary, 200 enemies with Special, and 200 enemies with Heavy weapons to complete this challenge and claim your Bright Dust and seasonal XP.

That’s it for this week, check back next week when we’ve got the final week’s worth of Destiny 2 challenges to complete!

About The Author

Ben Hestad
More from this Author

Hi, I'm Ben and I love writing about video games, comics, anime, and all kinds of technology that I can get my hands on! I love sharing my opinions on all the new stuff, so follow me on Twitter for memes and stuff!


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why Fans Think It’s Time for Sister Wives to Come to An End
20 Most Interesting Characters That Have Appeared In Legends of Tomorrow
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Big Timber” on Netflix
What We Learned from The Trailer for “What-If?”
Intergang Will Be The Villains Of The Black Adam Movie
Starro: Explaining The Villain Of The Suicide Squad
Five Roles Tobey Maguire Could Play in the MCU
Five Things Movies Get Wrong about Golf
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cian Barry
The Bad Batch: “Devil’s Deal” Recap
The Musical Production of The Goonies That Never Happened
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rose Abdoo
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
the stranger by the shore
Studio Hibari Brings a Beautiful Film Made From Love and Hope With “The Stranger By The Shore”
dragon ball z saiyan
Every Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Ranked From Worst to Best
crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Announces Tons of New Anime and New Guests Heading to VCX
star wars visions
Lucasfilm Offers First Look at ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and it’s Spectacular
destiny 2 challenges
How to Complete Week 9 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2
the witch queen
What We Want To See From Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
destiny 2
How Does Bungie Shake Things up With Destiny 2’s Mid-Season 14 Update?
solstice of heroes
How to Upgrade All of Your Solstice of Heroes 2021 Armor in Destiny 2