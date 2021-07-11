How to Complete Week 9 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2

We’re winding down to the end of Season of the Splicer weekly challenges now (still not really sure why Bungie didn’t make these last all season long – probably because that’s way too many challenges), which means that we only have a few more challenges to go before we’re done for the season. This week, we’ve dropped down to a total of five weekly challenges, and I can expect we’ll have five more next week, since we need to have a total of at least challenges for that final challenge to complete 75 challenges for a large pile of Bright Dust. While it’s good news for those that don’t want to spend their time grinding out these challenges all season, it’s bad news for those of you that want to farm for XP, because this was the easiest way to rake in a whole bunch of XP with very minimal effort. So, how do you complete the Season of the Splicer challenges for week 9 in Destiny 2?
Elemental Armaments
For this first challenge, you’re going to need to defeat targets with different types of elemental weapons. You’ll need a total of 200 arc weapon kills, 200 void (or stasis) weapon kills, and – you guessed it – 200 solar weapon kills. You’ll also get bonus progress for defeating Guardians, and defeating combatants in Override and Expunge. This is certainly one of the easiest seasonal challenges that we’ve had so far, and you should have absolutely no trouble at all completing this challenge, especially with Solstice of Heroes going on, which means that you should already be using weapons of different elements every single day (you are using different weapons every day, right?). Given that this Destiny 2 challenge is replacing the previous Path of the Splicer challenges, Elemental Armaments will reward you with XP and 250 Decrypted Data upon completion.
Eliksni Ally III
This seasonal challenge in Destiny 2 requires you to increase your Reputation with the Splicer Servitor in the H.E.L.M. a total of 30 times. This may seem like a lot – and it is – but as long as you’ve been keeping up with your Path of the Splicer quests and challenges and doing your Splicer Bounties, you should be good to go. Completing this seasonal challenge will grant you some seasonal XP that you can use to increase your Season of the Splicer Season Pass rank.
Elemental Splicing
In order to complete the Elemental Splicing challenge, you’re going to need to do a total of six strikes. Two of these strikes will need to be completed while using an arc subclass, two with void, and two with either solar or stasis equipped. Completing these strikes as different elemental subclasses will reward you with x4 Extra Large XP, some Bright Dust, and a brand new Vanguard shader called “Mantle of Duty.”
Path of the Scribe
If you’re looking to complete the Path of the Scribe challenge in Destiny 2, you’re going to need to head over to the Eliksni Quarter of the Last City and scan each of the nine Eliksni Scribe recordings. These are hidden all throughout the Eliksni Quarter, but are mostly located in the hub area directly when you spawn in. There’s a couple that are a bit more difficult to find, one being on an Eliksni ship, and the other being on a tank, but none of them are terribly difficult to find. Simply scan each of these Eliksni Scribe recordings, and you’ll get your seasonal XP and 150 Decrypted Data for completion. However, I feel like I should warn you so that you avoid making the same mistake I did: if you have to scan more than one more Eliksni Scribe recording, do not scan them all at the same time; wait for the recording to finish playing its audio, and then move onto the next one. If you just scan them all at once, the audio will continue to play over every single recording, and you won’t be able to hear anything going on. Luckily, I only made this mistake with two recordings, but I still missed out on hearing most of those recordings.
Armory-Wide Calibration
Finally, we’ve got Armory-Wide Calibration. This challenge is also incredibly simple as it states “Calibrate Primary, Special, and Heavy ammo weapons. Bonus progress against Champions.” So, I guess we’re back to calling it Heavy ammo now? Either way, I don’t think very many people called it Power ammo anyway, so I guess it’s probably a good move to revert it back to Heavy ammo. I’m not sure how long this has been in effect, but I’ve just noticed it now. Anyway, you’ll need to defeat 200 enemies with Primary, 200 enemies with Special, and 200 enemies with Heavy weapons to complete this challenge and claim your Bright Dust and seasonal XP.
That’s it for this week, check back next week when we’ve got the final week’s worth of Destiny 2 challenges to complete!