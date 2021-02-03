How to Get on the Show “Love is Blind”

The phrase ‘love is blind’ has been around for longer than any of us have been alive, but Netflix gave the old saying a whole new meaning in 2020 with the launch of a new show. The series Love is Blind blended the best and worst of other reality dating shows such as Married at First Sight and The Bachelor to create something that was so bizarre it was impossible to turn away from. For those who didn’t get a chance to see the show, it consisted of 60 singles (30 men and 30 women) who were hoping to find love. Cast members were separated by gender and then sent on a serious of speed dates in individual rooms called pods. After a series of conversations, the goal was to get engaged before meeting in person.
Although this concept sounds crazy, there were six couples that made it to the engagement stage. Once the couples were engaged, they will meet in person right before they go on their honeymoon. After the honeymoon, the couples are given a few weeks to get to know each other before deciding if they wanted to get married. The final episodes featured the ‘reveal’ of whether or not the couple decided to stay together. Although the concept sounds a little crazy, viewers couldn’t get enough. Apparently, the series managed to find the perfect balance of drama and love.
Of course, it didn’t take long for the show to get officially renewed for a second season. This also meant a whole new group of singles would be needed. If you’ve been wondering how you could possibly snag a spot on the show, today is your lucky day. Keep reading to learn more about the casting process for Love Is Blind.
Casting Requirements
Unlike lots of other reality shows, the requirement to apply for Love Is Blind is pretty simple. You have to be at least 21-years-old. Other than that, it looks like everything else is fair game. Those who would like be considered must fill out the online application found here. Many of the questions are simple and straight forward such as name, age, eye color, and hair color. The farther down you scroll, however, the questions start to get more intense.
Some of the questions dig into past relationships and current dating habits. Since the application doesn’t appear to have a save feature, you’ll want to make sure you’re in the right head space to answer a bunch of questions. Applicants must also include a photo of themselves and links to their social media profiles.
In some ways, filling out the application is good practice for the pods. The first few dates on the show always tend to be full of lots of questions. Since competition to get chosen for the show is probably fierce, it’s probably a good idea to show as much of your personality as you can.
There’s no information on what happens after you apply, but chances are producers will reach out if they want to move forward. Since the show probably has a lot of applicants, there’s a chance you won’t hear anything if you’re not chosen. There also doesn’t seen to be any mention on whether or not you can apply again after being rejected. The application seems like the best way to apply, however, there is a chance that producers could reach out to someone directly on social media if they think they could be a good fit.
It’s also important to keep in mind that you need to know which city filming will be taking place. In season one the show was filmed in the Atlanta area. Season two will take place in Chicago. Although the link to the casting call is live, it’s unclear whether or not the show is currently accepting applicants.
Love Is Blind Season 2
The first season of Love is Blind was a huge success in more ways than one. Not only did viewers get some entertaining TV, but three of the couples from the first season are still together. Knowing that the experiment actually does work will give other people an incentive to apply.
Although we do know that Love Is Blind will be back for a second season, we don’t know when that is. Netflix hasn’t released an official release date for the show. Since COVID-19 temporarily shut down production everywhere, there’s a good chance the show may have been pushed back. For now, we’ll all have to sight tight and wait the announcement. In the mean time, the first season of Love is Blind is still available on Netflix if there are any people who would like to catch up.