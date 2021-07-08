How to Upgrade All of Your Solstice of Heroes 2021 Armor in Destiny 2

Solstice of Heroes is back, baby! Time for a brand new activity, a ton of new weapons, and….I’m getting reports that we aren’t actually getting any of that. Nope, it’s the same old Solstice of Heroes that we’ve been doing for the last few years, albeit with a pretty sweet new set of awesome armor and a new Shotgun. There’s also been a couple of changes within the European Aerial Zone (EAZ) like these weird, kind of useless jump pads that doesn’t really help mobility in any way, and now we can see every single chest for the whole duration of the chest hunt at the end of the activity, which is definitely much appreciated. So, how do you go about upgrading all of your Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes armor for each class?
Warlock Armor
- Warlock Celestine Armor (Renewed) (This is the blue armor set)
- Helmet
- Complete the European Aerial Zone activity (1)
- Collect Elemental Orbs (200)
- Finishers (20)
- Arms
- Complete playlist activities (1)
- Open Solstice Packages (10)
- Kill Cabal (200)
- Chest
- Complete public events (2)
- Void or Stasis orbs in playlists (50)
- Defeat opposing Guardians (30)
- Boots
- Complete Patrols (1)
- Generate Orbs of Power (50)
- Super kills (50)
- Class Item
- Complete Lost Sectors (3)
- Generate Arc orbs in free roam (200)
- Precision kills (100)
- Helmet
- Warlock Celestine Armor (Majestic) (This is the first Legendary armor set)
- Helmet
- Defeat 5 EAZ minibosses in a single run (3)
- Generate Void, Solar, Stasis, or Arc orbs (500)
- Rapidly defeat combatants (100)
- Arms
- Complete Altars or Overrides (~4)
- Empowerment buffs gained (20)
- Arc weapon final blows (200)
- Chest
- Blind Wells or Wrathborn Hunts (~4)
- Key Fragments collected (50)
- Void grenade final blows (100)
- Boots
- Europa events or Battlegrounds (~4)
- Solar or Stasis orbs in playlists (100)
- Melee while Solar subclass (50)
- Class Item
- Competitive PvP or Nightfall (3)
- Void orbs in the EAZ (50)
- Defeat Powerful Fallen (50)
- Helmet
Hunter Armor
- Hunter Celestine Armor (Renewed)
- Helmet
- Complete the European Aerial Zone activity (1)
- Collect Elemental Orbs (200)
- Finishers (20)
- Arms
- Complete playlist activities (1)
- Open Solstice Packages (10)
- Kill Cabal (200)
- Chest
- Complete public events (2)
- Solar or Stasis orbs in playlists (50)
- Defeat opposing Guardians (30)
- Boots
- Complete Patrols (1)
- Generate Orbs of Power (50)
- Super kills (50)
- Class Item
- Complete Lost Sectors (3)
- Generate Void orbs in free roam (200)
- Precision kills (100)
- Helmet
- Hunter Celestine Armor (Majestic)
- Helmet
- Defeat 5 EAZ minibosses in a single run (3)
- Generate Void, Solar, Stasis, or Arc orbs (500)
- Rapidly defeat combatants (100)
- Arms
- Complete Altars or Overrides (~4)
- Empowerment buffs gained (20)
- Void weapon final blows (200)
- Chest
- Blind Wells or Wrathborn Hunts (~4)
- Key Fragments collected (50)
- Solar grenade final blows (100)
- Boots
- Europa events or Battlegrounds (~4)
- Solar or Stasis orbs in playlists (100)
- Melee while Arc subclass (50)
- Class Item
- Competitive PvP or Nightfall (3)
- Solar orbs in the EAZ (50)
- Defeat Powerful Cabal (50)
- Helmet
Titan Armor
- Titan Celestine Armor (Renewed)
- Helmet
- Complete the European Aerial Zone activity (1)
- Collect Elemental Orbs (200)
- Finishers (20)
- Arms
- Complete playlist activities (1)
- Open Solstice Packages (10)
- Kill Cabal (200)
- Chest
- Complete public events (2)
- Arc or Stasis orbs in playlists (50)
- Defeat opposing Guardians (30)
- Boots
- Complete Patrols (1)
- Generate Orbs of Power (50)
- Super kills (50)
- Class Item
- Complete Lost Sectors (3)
- Generate Solar orbs in free roam (200)
- Precision kills (100)
- Helmet
- Titan Celestine Armor (Majestic)
- Helmet
- Defeat 5 EAZ minibosses in a single run (3)
- Generate Void, Solar, Stasis, or Arc orbs (500)
- Rapidly defeat combatants (100)
- Arms
- Complete Altars or Overrides (~4)
- Empowerment buffs gained (20)
- Solar weapon final blows (200)
- Chest
- Blind Wells or Wrathborn Hunts (~4)
- Key Fragments collected (50)
- Arc grenade final blows (100)
- Boots
- Europa events or Battlegrounds (~4)
- Arc or Stasis orbs in playlists (100)
- Melee while Void subclass (50)
- Class Item
- Competitive PvP or Nightfall (3)
- Arc orbs in the EAZ (50)
- Defeat Powerful Hive (50)
- Helmet
Majestic Set (All Classes)
- Helmet
- Complete Master or Grandmaster Nightfall strikes (1)
- Arms
- Complete any Raid (1)
- Chest
- Complete any Dungeon (1)
- Legs
- Defeat Champions or Guardians in competitive PvP (15)
- Class Item
- Complete Legendary or Master Lost Sectors (3)
The good news is that if you plan on playing with multiple characters on different classes, Bungie is introducing a brand new item that will decrease the objective requirements for each armor set that you have completed on each character. Meaning if you have a fully upgraded Warlock armor set, then if you wanted to move onto your Hunter, you could do that and would be required to defeat maybe 30 Guardians rather than 50. Once you complete that set and wanted to move onto your Titan, you might only have to defeat 15 Guardians rather than the amount you needed for the other sets. This is a huge improvement to this event, and one that I’m sure will prevent the massive amounts of burnout that players have experienced while trying to complete all of these objectives across all three characters throughout this event. I have to say, I’m incredibly impressed with the new armor sets this year, I think that Bungie did a great job, and none of the upgrade objectives are all that difficult either. Sure, it’ll be a little bit time consuming, but at least you don’t have to play Gambit or reset your Valor rank, right? Here’s hoping Bungie keeps making the same great improvements to Solstice of Heroes next year!