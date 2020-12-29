How to Watch His Dark Materials Season 2 Online

Based on the novel of the same name, His Dark Materials has been a hit since it debuted on HBO in 2019. Starring newcomer Dafne Keen in the role of Lyra Belacqua, the series has received lots of praise from critics. Season one earned an 81% rating from Rotten Tomatoes and the second season has garnered lots of similar praise. Unfortunately, however, those without a cable package may find it difficult to watch the show. The good news is that whether or not you have cable, there are a few ways you can check out season two and get caught up to speed. Keep reading to find out how to watch the second season of His Dark Materials online.
What Is His Dark Materials About?
His Dark Materials, sometimes referred to as The Golden Compass, is based on a trilogy of fantasy novels by Philip Pullman. The books were published between 1995 and 2000. The series follows a young protagonist named Lyra Belacqua who hails from another universe. Despite her young age, Lyra possesses great bravery that ends up taking her on a quest to save a friend of hers who has been kidnapped. On the surface, the story seems pretty straight forward, but the fantastical elements give the show a series of twists and turns that often leave viewers unable to guess what will happen next. The show has become so popular that even people who typically don’t enjoy science fiction have found themselves loving the show. Not only does it give fans a chance to use their imaginations, but it also taps into everyone’s inner detective.
The show is filmed in the United Kingdom and airs both there and the United States. In the UK, the show airs on the BBC and in the US it airs on HBO. It’s important to note that episodes air in the UK a week before they are released in the US.
How To Watch Season 2 Online
Technology has given us all more ways to watch our favorite shows than ever before. In fact, many people prefer to stream shows now as opposed to watching them on TV right when they air. With that being said, however, finding certain shows online isn’t always easy. If you’ve tried to find a way to stream His Dark Materials online you probably know this first hand. Unfortunately for those who were looking for a free solution, the easiest ways to stream the series will require you to pay.
One of the best ways to stream His Dark Materials is by having a cable subscription that includes HBO as a premium add-on. Having HBO in your cable plan will allow you access to the HBO app where you can easily stream the show. Additionally, your cable provider may also offer an on demand option that allows you to stream the show from various devices.
If you don’t have cable, there’s still options. HBO also offers a stand-alone app called HBO Now that allows people to access the network’s content for $14.99 a month. HBO Now allows viewers to stream from computers, tablets, and cell phones. The cool thing about HBO Now and the HBO app is that episodes are often available at midnight the day they are instead of their normal time slot.
If neither one of those things are an option for you, you’re not out of lucky just yet. If you’re a Hulu subscribers who’s willing to dish out the extra money to pay for the HBO add-on, you’ll be able to stream the show through the Hulu app.
Of course, there are other less than legal ways to stream the series, but we encourage everyone to access the show through the proper channels to avoid any negative consequences.
The Low Down On Season Three
The second season of His Dark Materials is coming to a close which makes it the perfect time to catch up. The good news is that the show will be back for a third (and final) season in 2021. The last season will consist of eight episodes to close out the trilogy. The official release date for the third season hasn’t been announced, but filming is set to begin early in 2021.
According to Digital Spy, “The upcoming season is based on the third and final book in Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials book series, The Amber Spyglass. The rebellion against the Authority becomes open warfare, with Asriel working to build a new Republic of Heaven. But to achieve his ends he needs the Subtle Knife, which is currently in Will’s hands.”
With season three promising to bring everything to a nice close, viewers will definitely have something to look forward to.