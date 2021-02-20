How WandaVision Managed to keep its Biggest Secret Concealed

Keeping things secret these days when it comes to TV and movies is nearly impossible in some cases since there’s always some way that people tend to discover that can grant them a bit of insight into what’s going to happen no matter what method they have to use in order to do it. The Disney+ show WandaVision has been one surprise after another as the show started out with a host of questions to answer and a great deal of confusion since very few, if any, knew what was going on. As the show has been catching up to events that occurred in the first few episodes and is now finally making a bit more sense, the biggest secret as of yet was concealed for a while in a very simple way. In the past two episodes the use of Evan Peters as Quicksilver, Wanda’s brother, took over for Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrayed the character in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The thing is, no one knew for certain that he was coming since even Kat Dennings, who plays Darcy in the show and is from the Thor movies, stated that Evan was kept quite literally under cover so that no one would know that it was him. The switch is one of the many things about the show that makes a lot of people feel that the MCU might be opening up to the idea of the X-Men since obviously Peters played Quicksilver in the Sony movies that didn’t fair quite so well despite being kind of entertaining.
But whether or not this is the case, the sad state of events that brings the need for such secrecy into play has a lot to do with the fact that people aren’t nearly as patient as they need to be at times considering that everyone wants the information they crave NOW and are willing to do almost anything to get it. Thankfully while some people made the deduction that Peters might be brought in, largely because he and Johnson had both performed in the role, it wasn’t known for certain just what would happen until Pietro showed up at the end of an episode when Wanda and Vision were about to get into a real argument concerning what was going on in Westview. Vision has started to ‘come awake’ at this point and is realizing that things in Westview are not what they appear to be since people are not happy despite the facade that Wanda has laid upon the town, which is imperfect enough to allow flaws every now and then. Seeing that Vision even managed to escape briefly is enough to indicate that as much as he and Wanda cared about one another, he’s not in the mood to be a part of her twisted fantasy. Unfortunately, this prompted Wanda to expand the influence she’d already exerted, in the process allowing her creation to spread wide enough to include many of the SWORD agents, and Darcy, as they were changed by Wanda’s strange but effective magical energies near the end of the last episode. The coming response is going to be interesting to see no doubt since it’s a little more than obvious that Wanda is a serious threat in her current mental state, especially since she’s willing to disregard the well-being of others when it comes to living out her fantasy.
It’s interesting to think of how far the Pietro arc is going to be carried now that it’s been working for a little more than an episode. But even with the throwback outfit and hairstyle, it feels as though there are other questions that aren’t being addressed, such as what might happen should Pietro come to realize that he’s not real. Of course, it might be that he’s never going to think like this since it might be that, as some people believe, he’s simply a part of Wanda’s damaged psyche that manifested within her dream world at the most opportune time, to save her from doing anything rash that might harm the otherwise ideal life that she’d made for herself. Vision is swiftly becoming a threat to that ideal, but she’s still not willing to give it up to let him rest, which means that she’s comfortable within her own illusion and isn’t about to simply let it come crashing down to spare anyone else. In a very big way, this means that not only is Wanda a very broken woman, which is understandable since she was one of the many that were taken by Thanos’ snap only to return and have to be reminded that Vision was still gone, but also that she’s still working through her grief. Unfortunately, her grief is enough to level entire sections of the landscape if she so desires, so Pietro’s appearance and subsequent arc feels kind of insignificant at this time by comparison.