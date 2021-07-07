How You Can Compete On the Show “The Cube”

Hosted by former basketball superstar Dywane Wade, The Cube is one of the hottest new game shows of 2021. Based on a British game show of the same name, The Cube has found the perfect balance between physical and mental competition. Although the show is still in its first season in the United States there are lots of people who are hoping that it will continue to get renewed for years to come. Some people are even hoping that they’ll eventually get the chance to compete on The Cube. If you’re one of those people, you may be wondering what the process is like to earn a spot on the show. Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to get more information on how to compete on The Cube.
How Does The Cube Work?
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see The Cube yet, you’ll probably appreciate a little bit of a run-down on how the show works. Unlike other shows, the title isn’t an obvious giveaway to what the show is about. During each episode, pairs of contestants must go through a variety of challenges for a chance to win $250,000. The competition takes place in a small plexiglass cube. The pressure of being in The Cube adds an extra layer of difficulty to all of the challenges. Even tasks that seem very easy on the surface will prove to be extra intense once a person steps inside The Cube.
According to Deadline, “Working against the clock, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games, each worth an increasing amount of money, as they move closer to the jackpot.”Not only does the game put people’s individual skills to the test, but it also forces people to work together under pressure which we all know can be very stressful.
It’s important to note that the prize money is earned in increments during each challenge. If players lose all of their lives or forfeit at any point, they will lose all of the money they’ve accumulated during the game.
How To Compete On The Cube
Watching a game show at home can be a great time, but nothing compares to actually getting the chance to be a part of it in real life. This is especially true for people who have a competitive side. Those who have tuned into The Cube are probably wondering how difficult the challenges really are. The good news is that you can have the chance to find out. Although the odds of actually getting chosen to be on The Cube are probably a little on the slimmer side, actually applying for a spot is fairly easy.
People who are interested in getting on the show must fill out an online form that asked for some very basic information including first and last name and date of birth. Even though the form is still available, it’s unclear if applicants are currently being reviewed or if there was a deadline. According to a casting call for the show, the contestant pairs must be made up of two people who already know each other. Other than that, however, it doesn’t list any specific requirements. If the rules are like most other game shows, though, contestants must be at least 18 years old and eligible to work in the United States.
Since producers probably receive a high number of applications, it’s likely that people only hear back if they’re asked to move forward in the process.
Not only is being on The Cube a fun and memorable experience but winning $250,000 would easily change most people’s lives for the better.
Has The Cube Gotten A Green Light For Season Two?
The Cube has found a lot of success in other parts of the world, and producers are hoping to recreate that same magic in the United States. So far, it appears that the show is off to a very strong start and people are really enjoying the challenges. Still, however, the show hasn’t been renewed for a second season. That doesn’t mean that the announcement isn’t coming, though. There’s still a very real possibility that the show will be brought back which means there will be plenty of opportunity for people who want to compete.
Despite the lack of a renewal announcement, producers are likely still looking for interested people so that when/if they do get the green light, they already have people who are ready to start filming. In the meantime, people can check out The Cube on TBS on Thursdays at 9 pm EST.