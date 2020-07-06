Western themed shows may seem like a thing of the past. However, Yellowstone Ranch has proven that they can still be successful. When the show debuted, many assumed that it’d be a limited series. Now, they are certainly happy that it isn’t. Officially in its third season, the show has already been renewed for a fourth. Yellowstone Ranch has become one of the most popular on the Paramount Network. The show features an all-star cast headed by Kevin Costner. Fans love the Dutton family and all of the surprising and intriguing drama that comes with running a large ranch. The show has become so popular that many viewers have wondered if the Dutton ranch is real. Better yet, they’d like to know if it’s possible to visit. The good news is that the answer is yes. Keep reading to learn how you can rent properties on the real Yellowstone ranch.
Where Is The Show Filmed?
It’s a little heartbreaking when you fall in love with the setting of a show only to find out that it’s completely fake. Sets are cool and everything, but nothing beats shooting at a cool location. Fortunately, that isn’t the case with Yellowstone Ranch. However, viewers may not know that the show is actually filmed in multiple locations, although most of it isn’t filmed on the ranch. According to Good Housekeeping, “The first three seasons of the show were filmed in more than 20 locations around Utah and Montana, primarily in Salt Lake City, Summit, Weber, and Wasatch.” The show also “uses three different sound stages at the Utah Film Studio in Park City for most of the interior scenes, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.”
When it comes to the Dutton Ranch specifically, the location is really a ranch in real life. The place is Chief Joseph Ranch located in Montana. The huge mansion that is home to the Duttons is located on the property. Built in 1917, the mansion has 5,000 square feet of space. The Libel family lives in the mansion when filming isn’t taking place.
According to an article by The New York Post, the show has signed a deal to use the ranch for five seasons. Location manager, Mark Jarrett, says, “The deal that we made for the property was a monthly hold with daily fees attached. There would be a daily fee for construction on the property. If we were filming there would be another fee. If it had been any other family, I don’t know if the deal would have happened, with Hollywood standing on your doorstep. I can’t say enough about the Libels.” It’ll be interesting to see how things are renegotiated if the show is brought back after the fifth season.
How You Can Stay At Yellowstone Ranch
Unfortunately, staying in the main house on the ranch isn’t possible because it’s occupied, but you’ve still got some options. The two smaller cabins on the property can be rented during the summer months. Ironically, though, the cast and crew doesn’t stay on the property during filming. Instead, they stayed in nearby rentals and/or hotels.
The price of your getaway at Chief Joseph ranch will depend on when you choose to go and how long you want to stay, but you can always check the availability on Trip Advisor before you plan your trip. Going on vacation at Chief Joseph Ranch gives you a chance to experience the beauty Montana has to offer. It’ll also be cool for people who love Yellowstone Ranch. Sadly, if you were hoping to run into Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast during your visit, that probably won’t happen.
What To Expect From Season 3
Now that the third season has started, old and new fans are tuning in to see what’s going on with the Duttons. Instead of airing on Wednesday nights as it has in the past, it will now be on Sundays at 9pm EST. As we’ve seen in the first two seasons, the Duttons will continue to fight to protect their ranch. Of course, they’ll meet some intense challenges in the process. Even if you’re not typically a fan of cowboy-type shows, Yellowstone Ranch might still grab your attention. If COVID-19 has you stuck in the house and looking for something new to watch, this is one show that could be the perfect thing to add to your list. Not only can you enjoy binging the first two seasons, but it’s one of the few shows actually airing new episodes right now.