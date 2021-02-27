How Zack Snyder Responds to Criticisms of his Movies

How many of us have ever met a person that just didn’t like criticism but wasn’t willing to admit that it could help? The one thing that any creator, be they an artist, a chef, a writer, or in this case, a director, should be open to is constructive criticism. Letting negative criticism go is one thing since anything that doesn’t help a person build up their desired creation is bound to drag them down and not create any desire to really keep going with what’s there to be developed. But not accepting any criticism would be a huge mistake that anyone could be faulted for, even those that are thought to be among the most popular in their respective field. Thankfully for Zack Snyder, it’s the negative criticism that he’s not into following that often, as well he shouldn’t. Taking the kind of criticism that could help to better his projects is likely something he’s taken into account, even if people want to debate that point, but at this time there’s a lot more negativity out there when it comes to the Snyder Cut of the Justice League than anything else, especially considering that many people are still berating the effort made by Joss Whedon, as the project he adopted from Snyder became one giant goose egg that people couldn’t help but vilify. Snyder hasn’t paid attention to the negative blowback this has caused leading into the Snyder Cut, as he had this to say via MovieWeb:
“I honestly, I don’t look at it that much. I mean, look, I’ve looked at the, and sort of analyzed the — as sort of anyone would do — the sort of negative criticism of the films, in the past. I just don’t… I haven’t found anything within the criticism that would make me believe and/or change anything I do. So in that way, it doesn’t really affect me. If I felt like there was an issue, or some sort of, something lacking within the work and I needed to look at the criticism to then reevaluate the way I approach things, that would be a different scenario. But, I wouldn’t change a frame of anything I’ve done, so… the criticism is just the criticism.”
Personally, my own thought is, like a lot of people, that the Snyder Cut is going to ultimately disappoint a lot of people, but I’ll be one of those to admit I’m wrong if it turns out to be awesome. Snyder has apparently done a lot, or not that much, depending on who one speaks to since his project is looking very different from what Whedon put out. If it turns out that the Snyder Cut isn’t as disjointed or confusing as Whedon’s version then it might be time to admit that Snyder is capable of putting on a good show. One thing he didn’t want to do though was put forth an unfinished product, which a lot of creators can understand since one usually wants to release the best version they can put together and not bother with anything that’s only partially done. Snyder had this to say as well via MovieWeb:
“I go, ‘Here’s why [I don’t want to release an unfinished version of Justice League]. Three reasons: One, you get the internet off your back, which is probably your main reason for wanting to do this. Two, you get to feel vindicated for making things right, I guess, on some level. And then three, you get a s****y version of the movie that you can point at and go, ‘See? It’s not that good anyway. So maybe I was right.’ I was like, No chance. I would rather just have the Snyder cut be a mythical unicorn for all time.”
He does make a couple of good points since people didn’t want to stop hollering and signing petitions for anything since they were adamant about getting the ‘fabled’ Snyder Cut to be released. The second point is also right since every creator wants to remedy a mistake that was made with something that they helped to build, or at least people would hope they do. The third point is even more poignant since if he did release a version that was just as bad or even worse then it’s likely that people would be saying “I told you so” up and down the internet since there are still plenty of folks that aren’t thinking that the Snyder Cut is going to revive the movie in any way. He does have a pretty high estimation of his movie without any doubt, but a lot of people tend to go into this business with the same line of thinking, so it’s not too hard to imagine that he wants his movie to go off without a hitch. Still, seeing as how it’s coming up soon, we’ll be able to judge just how effective his changes were eventually.