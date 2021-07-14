10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hugo Hammond

It seems the world is excited to see Hugo Hammond compete on the show “Love Island,” in all its reality show glory. He’s a man who has caught the attention of many, not just because he is handsome but also because of his life story. He’s had an interesting life that fans are all curious to know more about, and that’s what we are here for – to bring you the information about this young man you didn’t already know.
1. He is Young
Hugo Hammond is a young guy. He’s not had that much life experience behind him but at the age of 24, he is looking for someone to spend his life with. He wants to find someone who is kind and nice, who likes a lot of the same things that he is into, and someone who he feels comfortable with who also makes him happy.
2. He is English
He is not from the states. In fact, he was born and raised in England. He is from a place called Hampshire. He spent his childhood in England, and it seems so many of the people who are learning more about him are surprised to find out he is English.
3. He is a Teacher
When he is not competing on reality television, he is busy doing other things. One of those things is being a teacher. He’s a P.E. teacher. He knew he wanted to get into the physical education aspect of teaching, and it is a great career. He can help kids learn the importance of being active, staying fit, and being healthy.
4. He’s Been Struggling to Date
With the pandemic lockdowns where he lives, he’s had a hard time getting out to meet people. He was in a relationship that did not end well, and he wanted to find someone to date – but he wasn’t able to get out and about where he lives. Now is his chance to see if he can find some love in a time when he’s lonely.
5. He Loves Sports
If there is one thing he loves a lot, it’s sports. Taking the time to play and to help the kids he teaches learn to love sports is so important to him. He has a passion for athletics, and he hopes to use his time as a teacher inspiring the kids in his life to do the same. He hopes his love of sports translates into their own passion for the same.
6. He Played Sports Professionally
His fans are excited to learn that Hugo is a former professional athlete. He played cricket for the England PD. If you don’t know what the England PD is, it’s the England Physical Disability League. During his time with the league, he got to play in numerous countries across the world. It was a chance for him to not only do what he loves, but to do what he loves while also seeing the world.
7. His Disability is with His Feet
Hugo was born with a disability that affects his feet. He has a condition called Congenital Talipes Equino-Varus. This means that at birth, his feet were pointed down as well as inwards. It doesn’t correct itself over time, so he has to learn to deal with the numerous surgeries that he’s endured since childhood.
8. He Wants Someone who Is Not Always On the Phone
If he can pick a perfect woman for himself, she’s not on her phone all the time. He prefers to spend his time with women who are engaged, present in the world around them, and not glued to their phones texting and updating social media.
9. He Loves a Funny Woman
He wants a woman who can make him laugh, and that’s just about the most important thing. It’s a lot for him, and he is going to find the woman of his dreams at some point. We don’t know if he will find her on this show, but we do think that he will find her. He’s a guy with a great personality and a lot to offer, and he is using his voice to make some positive changes in the world beginning with the students he teaches.
10. He Has a Large Following
He might not be famous in terms of being a household name – yet – but he has an impressive social media following. His Instagram account boasts more than 201k followers, which is huge for someone who is a PE teacher by trade.