10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hugo Hammond

It seems the world is excited to see Hugo Hammond compete on the show “Love Island,” in all its reality show glory. He’s a man who has caught the attention of many, not just because he is handsome but also because of his life story. He’s had an interesting life that fans are all curious to know more about, and that’s what we are here for – to bring you the information about this young man you didn’t already know.

1. He is Young

Hugo Hammond is a young guy. He’s not had that much life experience behind him but at the age of 24, he is looking for someone to spend his life with. He wants to find someone who is kind and nice, who likes a lot of the same things that he is into, and someone who he feels comfortable with who also makes him happy.

2. He is English

He is not from the states. In fact, he was born and raised in England. He is from a place called Hampshire. He spent his childhood in England, and it seems so many of the people who are learning more about him are surprised to find out he is English.

3. He is a Teacher

When he is not competing on reality television, he is busy doing other things. One of those things is being a teacher. He’s a P.E. teacher. He knew he wanted to get into the physical education aspect of teaching, and it is a great career. He can help kids learn the importance of being active, staying fit, and being healthy.

4. He’s Been Struggling to Date

With the pandemic lockdowns where he lives, he’s had a hard time getting out to meet people. He was in a relationship that did not end well, and he wanted to find someone to date – but he wasn’t able to get out and about where he lives. Now is his chance to see if he can find some love in a time when he’s lonely.

5. He Loves Sports

If there is one thing he loves a lot, it’s sports. Taking the time to play and to help the kids he teaches learn to love sports is so important to him. He has a passion for athletics, and he hopes to use his time as a teacher inspiring the kids in his life to do the same. He hopes his love of sports translates into their own passion for the same.

6. He Played Sports Professionally

His fans are excited to learn that Hugo is a former professional athlete. He played cricket for the England PD. If you don’t know what the England PD is, it’s the England Physical Disability League. During his time with the league, he got to play in numerous countries across the world. It was a chance for him to not only do what he loves, but to do what he loves while also seeing the world.

7. His Disability is with His Feet

Hugo was born with a disability that affects his feet. He has a condition called Congenital Talipes Equino-Varus. This means that at birth, his feet were pointed down as well as inwards. It doesn’t correct itself over time, so he has to learn to deal with the numerous surgeries that he’s endured since childhood.

8. He Wants Someone who Is Not Always On the Phone

If he can pick a perfect woman for himself, she’s not on her phone all the time. He prefers to spend his time with women who are engaged, present in the world around them, and not glued to their phones texting and updating social media.

9. He Loves a Funny Woman

He wants a woman who can make him laugh, and that’s just about the most important thing. It’s a lot for him, and he is going to find the woman of his dreams at some point. We don’t know if he will find her on this show, but we do think that he will find her. He’s a guy with a great personality and a lot to offer, and he is using his voice to make some positive changes in the world beginning with the students he teaches.

10. He Has a Large Following

He might not be famous in terms of being a household name – yet – but he has an impressive social media following. His Instagram account boasts more than 201k followers, which is huge for someone who is a PE teacher by trade.

Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


