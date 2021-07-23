Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Hunting Atlantis”

For centuries, countless people have tried to uncover the mystery of the lost city of Atlantis. While some people believe that the city was nothing more than a creation of Plato’s mind, others believe that the city really did exist. However, even those who believe the city was real have no idea where it was. Hopefully, that won’t be the case for much longer, though. Stel Pavlou and Jess Phoenix, the hosts of the new Discovery Channel series Hunting Atlantis, hope to uncover this ancient mystery. The show will take viewers on an interesting ride that hopefully answers some burning questions. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Hunting Atlantis.

1. This Isn’t The First Show About Atlantis

Atlantis is arguably one of the most interesting mysteries in history, and people have really obsessed over it. Throughout the years, lots of people have documented their journies, and quite a few of them have turned into TV shows. Some have been scripted while others have been docuseries.

2. Morgan Freeman’s Production Company Is Responsible For The Show

Morgan Freeman is arguably one of the most well-known actors of his generation, but what lots of people don’t realize is that he’s also done a lot behind the camera. His production company called Revelations Entertainment is producing the show and Hunting Atlantis appears to be one of its first docuseries. Morgan Freeman is credited as an executive producer on the show.

3. Stel Pavlous Has Come Up With A New Theory On Atlantis

Stel Pavlou’s interest in Atlantis started long before the show came along. According to the official press release for the show, Stel “is the author of the groundbreaking new theory on the date for Atlantis’ destruction near the beginning of the fifth millennium BCE”.

4. Filming Takes Place In Several Locations

Since no one knows where Atlantis was Stel and Jess will have to do lots of searching to find its possible location. Throughout the season, they will travel to several locations including Bulgaria and Croatia. With each new destination they visit, they hope to get one step closer to figuring out what happened to Atlantis.

5. The Show Probably Won’t Actually Uncover Atlantis

Of course, Stel and Jess hope to locate the lost city, but chances are they probably won’t. Realistically, if the show had made any huge discoveries about Atlantis, we probably would’ve known by now. That being said, anyone who tunes in to the show probably shouldn’t expect any huge revelations.

6. The Show Doesn’t Have Its Own Social Media Profiles

There are lots of people who love to follow shows on social media, but that won’t be an option this time. Unfortunately, Hunting Atlantis doesn’t have any official social media profiles. However, fans can use the hashtag #HuntingAtlantis to join online discussions about the show.

7. People Seem To Be Liking The Show So Far

Even though Hunting Atlantis is still very early on in its first season, it’s already been getting a lot of positive feedback from viewers. People seem to really love learning more about Atlantis and Stel and Jess are proving to be the perfect team. The show’s popularity will likely only continue to grow as the season continues.

8. Stell And Jess Will Dive Deep Into Geology and Archeology

One of the cool things about history is that there are lots of different elements that go into exploring the past. Hunting Atlantis does its best to tape into these different areas. Jess Phoenix is a geologist, and she brings a wealth of knowledge to the expedition. She will use her skills to provide a different perspective and investigate what the evidence has to say.

9. There Are Six Episodes

Sadly for all of the people out there who like shows with long seasons, Hunting Atlantis is only going to have six episodes. On the bright side, however, Stel and Jess are sure to pack a lot of information into each episode. Fewer episodes also means that you could easily binge-watch the entire season in just one weekend.

10. There’s No Word On A Second Season

At the moment, Hunting Atlantis has not been renewed for a second season. While there’s a good chance the show will end up getting renewed, the show’s overall longevity is a little questionable. Over time, people may get tired of watching a show based on looking for something that will likely never be found. At the same time, though, Curse of Oak Island has been on since 2014 and they have yet to find any significant treasure.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time.


