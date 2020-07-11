In the mid 2000s, Hurricane Chris was on his way to becoming one of the biggest stars in rap. His debut single, “Ay Bay Bay” became an instant hit. At one point, it was even the most frequently purchased ring tone. For a minute, it seemed like Chris was going to be more than just a one hit wonder. Although he did have a couple more hits, he ultimately faded into obscurity almost as quickly as he’d appeared. He has released a few mixtapes over the years, but nothing he really stuck. Recently, Hurricane Chris was thrust back into the headlines, but this it had nothing to do with his music. He was recently charged with second degree murder, and his entire future is up in the air at the moment. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Hurricane Chris.
1. He’s From Shreveport, LA
Hurricane Chris is a proud native of Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born and raised there, and the local culture has greatly influenced his style and sound. Although Shreveport isn’t as popular as New Orleans, it is home to several influential musicians including Hank Williams Jr. and Kix Brooks from Brooks & Dunn.
2. His Family Has Always Supported His Rap Dreams
Pursuing a career in the music industry isn’t easy. There are very few people who actually make it as artists. So usually, when someone says they want to be a famous musician, their loved ones are a little skeptical. However, Hurricane Chris’ family supported his dreams of becoming a rapper from the very beginning.
3. Fame Was Initially Overwhelming To Him
Getting famous at a young age seems like it would be a dream come true. However, it isn’t always everything it’s cracked up to be, and this is something Hurricane Chris learned when his career started to take off. He says that he wasn’t fully able to appreciate the fame he achieved early in his career because he found it to be somewhat overwhelming.
4. He Blew The Money He Made Early On
Have you ever thought about what you would buy if you came into a large some of money? The truth is that most of us would want to splurge a little. That’s exactly what Hurricane Chris decided to do when he started making money. However, his spending habits got out of control. He says he blew through $300,000 to $400,000 in a single month.
5. His God Mother Was A State Representative For Louisiana
Hurricane Chris’ godmother is Barbara Norton who was a member of the Louisiana House of Representitives from 2008 to 2020. Chris and Norton caused some controversy in 2009 when Norton invited Chris to perform a clean version of his song “Halle Berry” on the House floor.
6. He Owned Two Halfway Houses
After blowing through his money, he realized that he needed to start investing so he decided to purchase two halfway houses. He told Vice, “It was really something I wanted to do to help the community and be able to help people that was going through their situation, because I had a father who did jail time.”
7. He Bought His Mom A House
Lots of people dream of the day they can help make their parents’ lives easier. So when Chris really started getting money, one of the first things he did was buy his mom a house. However, he didn’t just buy her any house. The home he purchased was worth half a million dollars.
8. He Believes He Was Blackballed From The Industry
Those who remember Hurricane Chris at the height of his career were probably a little confused when he practically vanished after just two albums. However, there were some behind the scenes factors that contributed to Chris’ disappearance. Apparently, he had a disagreement with the CEO of his former record label that could have resulted in Chris being blackballed from future opportunities in the industry.
9. He Didn’t Understand The Power Of Social Media At The Beginning Of His Career
When Hurricane Chris released his debut album in 2007, social media was just becoming a thing. Everyone was still on MySpace and very few people knew how to unleash the power of social media. Chris said that, at the time, he didn’t realize how helpful social media could be, and he wasn’t interested in learning.
10. He’s A Ghost Writer
Hurricane Chris’ most-well known songs aren’t the most lyrical things in the world, but his pen skills go a lot harder than most people think. Not only does he write his own music, but he says he has also ghost written for other artists although he didn’t reveal who.