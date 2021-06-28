HyperX Adds Pink Version of Cloud Stinger Headset, But is it Any Good?

HyperX is one of the most popular gaming peripheral brands, aside from maybe Razer. With a wide variety of products ranging from PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and Mobile accessories, HyperX has just about anything you could ever need when it comes to gaming. Recently, HyperX has launched a brand new color option for their Cloud Stinger headset, so you can get your game on in several colors, including pink! That’s right, HyperX has now launched a brand new pink version of the Cloud Stinger headset. The Cloud Stinger is HyperX’s affordable headset option, for players that are on a bit of a budget and would prefer to spend their money on other peripherals, but is it even worth the money that you do still have to spend? HyperX reached out and sent me a review unit of this headset, so let’s take a look and see if it’s worth your money!
Features
So, what exactly does the HyperX Cloud Stinger have to offer for features? Well…
- Lightweight headset with 90-degree rotating ear cups provide a snug fit that conforms to your head
- 50mm directional drivers for audio precision — enjoy the full audioscape of your favorite games
- HyperX signature memory foam provides maximum comfort during extended use
- Adjustable steel slider for a solid, sturdy feel
- Intuitive volume control on headset ear cup
- Swivel-to-mute noise-cancellation microphone so you’ll always know when you’re muted
- Multi-platform compatibility
How Does it Feel?
There are typically two things one looks for in a headset, and one of those things is how it feels. Many reviews I’ve seen about the Cloud Stinger claim that the headset is incredibly comfortable, and actually the best part about the headset. I have also found this to be the case, as this budget headset is surprisingly comfortable, and actually more comfortable than some $400 headsets that I’ve tried, at least in terms of long-term comfort. The earcups are effectively cushioned, so as not to bring your ears and the drivers into contact with each other, which leads to much less ear pain after hours of use. The only thing that I’ve noticed is that after a little while, my ears start to rub up against the back of the cushion, which leads to a bit of pain in the back of my ear. The most important thing, and typically the biggest issue I’ve had with headphones, is the headband protection. I’ve used a lot of headphones in my gaming career, and for some reason the headband almost always becomes an issue after a couple of hours – or even a couple of minutes – of use. However, after getting to use the HyperX Cloud Stinger for a little while now, I have had absolutely no issues with the headband….so far. The hard plastic hasn’t pressed against my head, the memory foam seems to hold up against pressure, and the headset has a snug fit across my entire head. I am genuinely impressed with how HyperX has managed to do this with a $50 headset.
How Does it Sound?
The second thing that one typically looks for in a headset is how it sounds. Obviously, the HyperX Cloud Stinger doesn’t have the greatest sound of all time; it’s a $50 headset, you’re not going to get audiophile levels of sound quality here. However, for $50, you would be pretty hard-pressed to find something that sounds better than the Cloud Stinger does. The biggest issue that I’ve found with cheap headsets is that they all sound pretty tinny and empty. With no bass backing up the sound, then whatever you’re listening to is going to sound empty and you won’t get that “punch” that you’d get with other headsets. Somehow, the Cloud Stinger doesn’t really have that problem, if you’re looking for subwoofer levels of bass, you’re obviously not going to find that here, but for the demographic that this headset is marketed for, they sound great. I will say, the swivel-to-mute mic is incredibly obnoxious, because each time you raise or lower the mic, there is a very audible clicking sound in the left ear. I get that this is probably a mute/unmute switch, but if there’s any way that this could be removed entirely and replaced with something else, that would be worlds better.
Is it Worth Your Money?
So, what’s the final verdict? Is the HyperX Cloud Stinger worth your money? Well, I would say that entirely comes down to how much you’re willing to spend on a headset. If you’re not really looking to spend more than $50 on a pair of headphones, then the Cloud Stinger is absolutely a perfect choice. If you’ve got a bit more of a budget to spend, and are okay with spending a bit more, then you can definitely upgrade.