We’ve all been taught that we shouldn’t judge people based on how they look, but that’s what Fox’s new series, I Can See Your Voice, is all about. The show puts an interesting twist on the classic singing competition show by asking contestants to judge the ‘singers’ before they even really hear them sing. That’s right, singers will initially be judged on how whether or not they look like they can sing. On the surface, this concept may sound ridiculous, but it’s already proving to be very entertaining. Plus, the show has a lot of exciting twists that make it even more fun to watch. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about I Can See Your Voice.
1. There’s A Cash Prize
The prize is always one of the best things about any competition show. When there’s lots of money on the line, people are willing to leave richer than they came. Contestants on I Can See Your Voice stand the opportunity to really hit big. Contestants will get $10,000 for every correct guess they make. Once they reach the final round, they can chose to keep what they’ve earned so far or risk losing it all for a chance to earn $100,000 if they’re able to correctly guess whether or not the last singer standing is good or bad.
2. The Show Originated In South Korea
I Can See Your Voice may be a new show to the American audience, but like The Masked Singer, it originated in South Korea. The show debuted in South Korea in 2015 and has been on the air ever since. In addition to the success it’s achieved there, I Can See Your Voice has also been picked up by networks all over the world.
3. Singers Will Do Things To Throw Contestants Off
One of the things that makes I Can See Your Voice so exciting is that it really isn’t possible to tell whether someone is a good or bad singer just by looking at them. On top of that, singers will do things throughout the competition to confuse contestants. For example, the first round will consist of a lip sync performance. Some of the talented singers may decide to purposely perform poorly to make the contestant believe they are a bad singer.
4. The Show Was Nominated For An Emmy
I know, there are probably still lots of people who aren’t completely sold on the concept, but apparently it really works in lots of people’s eyes. In 2016, the show was nominated for an International Emmy Award for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment Program.
5. There Are Celebrity Panelists
Let’s face it, no competition show is every complete without a few celebrities being thrown in the mix. But when it comes to I Can See Your Voice, the celebrities won’t be judges. Instead, they’ll be ‘detectives’ who are there to try to help the contestant solve the mystery. Some of the celebrity panelists who will be featured on the show include Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. Ken Jeong is the show’s host.
6. The Show Has Official Social Media Accounts
If you’re the type of person who likes to keep up with your favorite shows in between episodes, Fox has made it easy for you to do just that. I Can See Your Voice has official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The accounts primarily post clips from the show as well as information about the contestants.
7. The Singers Are Not Referred To By Name
Aside from the singers’ appearances, the only other real piece of information contestants get about the singers is what they do for work. For the remainder of the episode, the singers are referred to by their occupation and their names aren’t given. No reason is given for this choice.
8. The Show Was Filmed In Los Angeles
I Can See Your Voice was filmed in Los Angeles. Production for the show was shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When filming resumed in the summer, the series became Fox’s first non-scripted show to continue production after the shut down. Protocols were put in place during filming to keep the cast and crew safe.
9. Celebrity Panelists Will Get A Chance To Sing
Each episode of the panel will feature at least one famous musician. Not only is this person tasked with being a detective, but they’ll also get the opportunity to perform a duet at the end of the show with the last singer standing. Since this will be the big reveal of whether or not that singer can actually sing, these duets will be very interesting.
10. It’s Unclear Whether The Singers Are Compensated
So far we know that the contestants have the opportunity to win $100,000. What’s still a little fuzzy, however, is whether or not the singers are paid for appearing on the show. Since the singers are the key component of the show, we hope that they’re being compensated for their time.