If Anyone Can Pull Off a Fletch Reboot It’s Definitely Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm is going to need to stretch his comedic muscles in order to really pull a Fletch reboot off, but it does feel likely that he’ll be able to do it, if only because having faith in Jon’s acting ability is about all one really needs today that it will happen. When looking at what he’s done so far it’s not difficult at all to think that Jon Hamm could pull this off, as he’s been great when it comes to action, drama, and even comedy so far. There are some that might want to say that no one could possibly replace Chevy Chase in this role, but at the same time, Chase isn’t going to be taking on this role any time soon thanks to his age and the fact that he really hasn’t aged well. Hamm on the other hand is still suave, smooth, and the kind of guy that can step into a role and be an unexpected comedic hit. His role in Tag wasn’t perfect but it was fun all the same since he stood up with Ed Helms, Hannibal Burress, Jake Johnson, and Jeremy Renner and did his part in a movie that wasn’t an epic but was still a lot of fun.
For one reason or another a lot of people might not think that Hamm has what it takes when it comes to comedy, but to argue this in a reasonable manner, most actors can do comedy if they’re called to do so for one reason and one reason alone: timing. It might take spoon-feeding a person their lines for a while until they get the hang of it, but if an actor has their timing down then it would appear that they’ve got a good handle on the ‘how’ of delivering a joke or a funny line, while the rest is learning how to be humorous and how to dig into subjects and content that people find amusing and hilarious. Chevy Chase managed to do that in his time and he made people laugh so hard that they cried or felt their jaws begin to ache. Hamm has yet to really spread that level of humor since a lot of his roles have been pretty dramatic, but the fact that he can and has turned the corner and made himself appear funny in any way is all the hope a person needs when it comes to whether or not he can make this work. Plus, Fletch is more than just comedy, so it’s a good bet that Hamm will be able to take on the role without too much difficulty.
There are so many reboots and remakes coming these days that a lot of people might be wondering just when we’re going to see a complete overhaul of Hollywood in general. Would it be worth the effort? It might very well be, if only because it could possibly give the business a new lift, a new identity, and create something a little more positive than what we’ve seen throughout the years. The problem unfortunately is that the status quo likely won’t allow this to happen no matter how much people state that it’s time for a change. The fact is that things are changing in a big way all the time, but with the reboots and remakes coming it’s hard to see the change since people keep doing the same thing, over, and over, and over, and…well, you get it. Some reboots and remakes are worth thinking about since they might actually match if not top the original movies, but the general thought is that doing the same thing over and over is not much of a move forward. In order to really carry things forward, it might be time to start taking ideas that didn’t make sense in the first place and try to refine them into stories that might be understood a little better by the current audiences. Barring that, it might be time for Hollywood to become truly creative since, as many would argue, that’s one of the biggest problems with the industry at the moment, too many people are falling back on ideas that have been used again and again without coming up with any new and creative, innovative ideas that can truly entertain the audience.
It’s true that anything new is going to be subject to a great deal of criticism, but utilizing methods and techniques that have been successful in the past while bringing up something new is a possibility and it is a way to keep people interested and still able to operate from their comfort zones even as it coaxes them out of said zones in order to experience something they might not have seen before. Hamm is one of those that could do such a thing, but for now, it does appear that Fletch could be his to work with.