If The Simpsons Was Designed By Wes Anderson

Everyone brings a different style and a different touch to the world around them, and sometimes it’s seen as undeniably alluring by a lot of people, while at other times it might be that some folks see the beauty in it and others just get a little confused. In the pictures above and below the chance to see what The Simpsons house might look like if designed by director Wes Anderson might actually inspire some folks and confuse others since there’s a lot more going on than a lot of people might remember from the animated series and it’s very possible that seeing this in real life might be a bit of overload for the senses given the shades of color that Anderson might use, and the decor. Some people might actually look at this and decide that they could possibly live here and call it home, while others might be ready to turn around and walk away at the first shade of pink they happen to notice. That wouldn’t be such a horrible thing since there are plenty of people that love pink, but there are some that might think a lot can be way too excessive. Plus, one has to wonder at just what point the color pink would overload a person’s sensibilities.
Here are a few images from The Simpsons and how they might look if Wes Anderson got a hold of them.
This is the kind of kitchen you wouldn’t want to walk into while dizzy, or drunk since the checkerboard design is great and all, but there are times when it can become a bit dizzying, and the various shades of pink really don’t help. It does have that pleasing 50s feel to it though and it’s something that a person can’t help but think is quaint and brings back memories of the good old days when people might actually spend time in the kitchen doing more than just cooking. Does anyone remember sitting or standing in the kitchen while just talking to other people? Or perhaps someone remembers eating at the actual kitchen table?
This feels pretty accurate for Lisa’s room to be fair since it does look like something the character would enjoy. But it’s definitely decked out more than the room she was given in the show is, since the Simpsons aren’t exactly a well to do family given that Homer’s check is the only one that’s been coming in for years and anything that Marge does to make money doesn’t always last as long as it possibly could. But this type of room for Lisa is something that could easily be seen as something she would enjoy since it could likely allow her to just relax and expand her mind in a very meaningful way.
There are a couple of things to say about this bar that makes this feel fairly accurate, but not one hundred percent. One is the lighting since it’s not too bright but it’s not glaring either which is pretty normal. But this also feels a lot cleaner and a lot more upscale than Moe’s since one could just imagine walking into the place and feeling your shoes stick to the floor. Plus, seeing a dozen or so blemishes about the place such as cracks in the wall, a faded rug on the floor, pigs feet or pickled eggs in a jar on the bar, or something else that would indicate that it’s a slightly rougher place than this. Of course, this image is the ideal, but it doesn’t quite feel like The Simpsons.
This definitely feels like a transition from the animated to live-action without really bothering to take practically into account since one could see Homer relaxing at this station rather easily. For being a workstation it’s definitely a little flashier than most that people could possibly recall, but it’s also something that wouldn’t really work when you look at both sets of double doors and how they’re supposed to open. If Homer had designed this is might make sense considering that he has the reasoning power of a potato, but in any other case this is pretty impressive and it does hearken to the show.
This is another room that’s pretty impressive and does speak to the show since one can see Mr. Burns sitting behind that massive desk and overlooking his factory while flanked by two very ostentatious pieces of work that in no way describe him as a person, other than cold and kind of useless in their own way. But the rug, the bank of monitors, and the globe all work since one could imagine a bank of buttons being concealed behind or somewhere within that desk that would ‘release the hounds’ or allow one of the walls to rotate in order to reveal a team of lawyers on the other side.
To be certain, some of these pictures definitely work in a very effective way.