10 Things You Didn’t Know about Illeana Pennetto

If you’re already watching “The Bachelor,” as Matt James goes on to try and date 27 women – then 32 women – you probably already know Illeana Pennetto. She’s one of the women vying for the heart and marriage of the same man as all her new roomies. She knows a thing or two about love after ending a nearly four-and-a-half year relationship with her ex, and she learned from that relationship exactly what she doesn’t want in a future partner. She is ready to find love, and she’s ready to do what she needs to do to create her own happily ever after. Here’s everything you need to know about the woman looking for love.
1. She’s 26
She’s only 26, but that puts her in the middle of the ground in terms of age this season. There’s a wide array of women from their early 20s to their early 30s, and she’s right in the middle. Her date of birth is December 8, 1994. She only recently celebrated her 26th birthday.
2. She’s A New Yorker
Following the end of her long-term relationship, she began living with her best friend in New York. She’s been working to develop her own health food line while she works there, and she’s learned a lot about herself in the meantime. She’s a New Yorker through and through.
3. She’s Got a Nutritional Line
She’s already working hard to make her life exactly what she wants it. She’s created her own nutritional line called “Funky Monkey Energy,” and it’s just one step toward making her name in the health food business. She’s an entrepreneur through and through.
4. She’s a Homebody
She’s a self-described homebody, though we didn’t hear her use those exact words. We did, however, hear her say that her idea of a great time is being cuddly at home – on the couch – a glass of vino in hand and a great conversation. She’d much rather have that than a night on the town or trying the bar scene or the club scene. We are with her.
5. She’s a Cat Lover
While we always think that being an animal lover is worth mentioning, we have to tell you about Illeana Pennetto’s cat. His name is Sir Theo. He’s exceptional because he does this thing where he uses the toilet. Not a litter box. The toilet. He uses the toilet. Oh, and he regularly walks around wearing his bow tie. What a cat.
6. She’s Also a Realtor
She and the Bachelor have a lot in common. They both live and work in Manhattan, and they both work in the real estate industry. She is listed as a realtor with Triplemint, but don’t think that this is enough to keep him interested. Spoilers tell us that she’s not going to make it through the month of January on his radar. In fact, she’ll be headed home pretty soon, and she may have just made it through her last episode.
7. She’s A Model
When she’s not busy running her health food brand or working in the real estate industry, she’s working as a model. She is represented by one of the biggest modeling agencies in the world, too. Wilhelmina is the company that represents her.
8. The Ocean is Her Happy Place
She makes mention of this on her Instagram page. She talks about sitting on the beach with the sun warming her skin, listening to the sound of the ocean’s waves, meditating, and really taking time for herself. It’s a lovely place to be, and she makes the most of it any chance she gets.
9. She Loves the Little Things
Let us just mention we love this about people who see life by way of the little things. Those who see the world for what it is based on the small things are the best people. The people who are happy to focus on the good, no matter how big or how small, the people who are the best of the best; we love them. She’s the kind of woman who is very in-tune with the many small things in the world that make up the best of the best of everything. When you focus on the little things, you focus on the big things.
10. She’s Private
She really puts her life out there as a model and as a business owner and as a reality star, but she’s also good at giving nothing away. She doesn’t give much away on her social media accounts, and we find that impressive.