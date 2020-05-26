Over the course of her career, Imogen Poots has established herself as an incredible actress. Since making her film debut in 2005, she’s appeared in more than two dozen films. Some of her film credits include V For Vendetta and Need For Speed. More recently, however, she’s been taking on more TV roles, and the small screen is loving her, too. Her current role in the HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, has introduced Imogen to a wider audience. Even though movies seem to be her preference, she definitely has the potential to have an amazing career on TV as well. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Imogen Poots.
1. She Doesn’t Want To Be Type Cast
Being typecast is something that most actors dread. Once you get pigeonholed into playing a certain type of character, your options instantly become limited. As a beautiful young actress, Imogen has had to work hard to avoid being typecast as the hot young love interest. In an interview, she said, “It is a difficult one, as you get scripts where women are just objects. If a role has been too one-dimensional I have turned it down. I still try to be a feminist in some tiny way.”
2. She Doesn’t Like Scary Movies
Even though Imogen has worked on some pretty spooky projects, she says she isn’t personally interested in scary movies. She told Interview Magazine, “I’m not a huge fan of scary movies, but I love doing them because your character arc gets condensed, and everything is elevated, and so you kind of have this amazing opportunity to go in many different places.”
3. She Loves The Unpredictability Of Acting
If you ask 100 actors what they like about acting, you’ll probably get 100 different answers. For some people, acting is a chance to escape their own world, and for others, it’s simply a way for them to express themselves. For Imogen, it’s the unpredictability of acting that she loves the most. She likes the range of emotion and experiences that come with a ‘normal’ day on the job.
4. She Moved To New York As A Teenager
Imogen Poots was born and raised in England. When she was 19-years-old, she found herself at a crossroads between staying in the UK or coming to the United States to take her acting career to a new level. Ultimately, she landed a role in the film Solitary Man, which resulted in her moving to New York.
5. She Suffered A House Fire
After living in New York, Imogen decided that moving to Los Angeles was the next logical step for her career. Unfortunately, life in The City of Angels didn’t welcome her with open arms. She described the incident in an interview with Vice and said, ” I ended up living next to this person who hoarded cats, and she had, like, ten cats, and one of her cats knocked over a candle and the whole place went poof.” After that, Imogen decided to move back to New York which she currently calls home.
6. She Has An Audition So Bad She Cried On The Spot
Almost every actor can tell you a horror story about an audition that completely went left, but Imogen Poots’ might just be one of the best yet. Poots said that she decided to audition for a musical role, although singing isn’t really her thing. Once the audition began, she started singing and “burst into tears because it was so terrible.” She was so embarrassed that she ran out of the room and never looked back.
7. She Decided She Wanted To Be An Actress After High School
Many actors will tell you that they’ve always know that acting is what they wanted to do. Imogen, on the other hand, fell into the profession by accident. Although she’d always enjoyed acting for fun, she didn’t really get involved until she randomly decided to go with one of her brother’s friends to an acting workshop.
8. I Know This Much Is True Is One Of Her Most Memorable Acting Experiences
Imogen has been lucky to have a lot of opportunities over the course of her career. Although each one has a special place in her heart, her work on I Know This Much Is True will always stand out. Imogen says she is grateful for the chance to work with some very talented people, including Mark Ruffalo, and she’ll never forget her time on set.
9. She Appreciates The Simple Things
Just because Imogen is rich and famous doesn’t mean that she doesn’t still appreciate the little things in life. In fact, it’s the simple things that usually mean the most to her. During her first years being in America, she describes being fascinated by places like New Mexico because they were so different from what she was used to.
10. She Has 3 Major Influences
Imogen has been influenced by lots of big names over the years, especially other successful actors of her generation. When asked who she admires the most, Imogen said, “I adore Mia Wasikowska, Rooney Mara and Felicity Jones. There are people who are great in everything they do and make great choices.”