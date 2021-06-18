In a Market Full of Shooters, Chivalry 2 Brings a Much Needed Change of Pace (PC)

Chivalry 2 is finally here! With games like Call of Duty, Battlefield, and just about any other shooter on the market, it seems like it’s about time for a change in pace and style – you know, to switch it up a bit. After 9 years, Torn Banner Studios gives us just that with the sequel to the 2012 game “Chivalry: Medieval Warfare.” Fans of the original Chivalry have been waiting ages for a sequel to arrive as the game was highly praised with 92% of Google users enjoying the game. As of April 23, 2021, we now have a direct sequel in the form of “Chivalry 2” and it does more than meet expectations set by the first game. I got a chance to play with this game via a review copy, so what are my thoughts on Chivalry 2?
Chivalry 2
If you head to the news page in-game, you’ll see a few different things, including just about everything you need to know about Chivalry 2! So, let’s talk details…
Features
- Massive scale: 64 players in sprawling, multi-stage Team Objective maps, complete with epic castle sieges, forest ambushes and good old medieval pillaging.
- Next-gen visual leap: AAA presentation. Unreal Engine 4.
- Revamped Combat System: All new combat moves, a weighty and physical animation system and new, faster and more natural combat flow re-establish the Chivalry franchise as the best
- melee combat system ever made.
- Expanded sandbox: Battlefields are littered with things to interact with. Grab a chicken, set it on fire and throw it; improvise a new fighting style with pitchforks – or cabbages!
- Enhanced player expression: What fun is stabbing without screaming? All new over the top characters and thousands of voice lines along with deep character customization provide
- incredible options for player creativity and roleplaying.
- Battered and bloodied: Keep fighting with missing limbs or even if downed and gasping your last breath. Chivalry 2 is about the feeling of survival against the odds and – if you do go down –
- the opportunity to make it a glorious death.
- Offline practice: launch any map and game mode and jump in with bots to practice by yourself.
Maps
- The Slaughter of Coxwell – Team Objective.
- The Fall of Lionspire – Team Objective.
- The Siege of Rudhelm – Team Objective.
- The Battle of Dark Forest – Team Objective.
- Escape from Falmire – Team Objective.
- Tournament Grounds – Team Deathmatch & Free-for-all.
- The Battle of Wardenglade – Team Deathmatch & Free-for-all.
- The Fighting Pit – Team Deathmatch & Free-for-all.
Classes
- Knight: Play as Officer (melee/support/ranged hybrid), Guardian (shield + 1-handed), or Crusader (tank)
- Footman: Play as Poleman (long weapons), Man-at-Arms (agile with 1-handed weapons), or Field Engineer (support)
- Vanguard: Play as Ambusher (melee/ranged hybrid), Devastator (largest weapons), or Raider (two primary weapons)
- Archer: Play as Longbowman, Crossbowman, or Skirmisher
Graphics
So, how does Chivalry 2 look? Well, in a nutshell the game looks stunning. I mean, the reflections, the lighting, the textures – it all looks really good. I’ll run into the occasional hiccup and frame drop when loading into a game, but that’s typically expected and doesn’t seem to impact my gameplay at all.
Gameplay
Now, the most important part of this review: how does Chivalry 2 play? Chivalry 2 has some of the most interesting gameplay mechanics in a first-person slasher that I’ve seen in quite some time. It reminds me of For Honor where you’ve got directional attacks to dodge, counter, and parry – all of which are pretty intuitive. I’m definitely a huge fan of the medieval combat with the Battle Axes, Glaives, Warhammers, and all of the other medieval weapons that you’d find in that time period. I will say that the matches can get pretty long as there are quite a few objectives to push through. I’ve had matches last what seemed to be about 20-30 minutes, but it’s all fun. There’s also plenty of progression options available throughout the game as you can not only upgrade your class proficiency, but also your weapon proficiency as well, which means that you’ll have a lot of grinding to do if you want to upgrade everything on every class. I’m also quite a fan of the gore and dismemberment options, while these are by no means necessary for the game – which is why there are options to disable this feature – it definitely does add a certain level of depth and it’s just cool to take off your enemy’s arm Black Knight style. Yes, that’s a Monty Python and the Holy Grail reference – no, I will not apologize for it.
Chivalry 2 is a much needed shift from the over-saturated shooter market, and provides a great gameplay loop for players to enjoy countless battles in massive matches time and time again. The best thing about this game is that it’s not even a full price game – it will only cost you $40! So head on over to the Epic Games Store – or whichever console you prefer – and pick this game up!