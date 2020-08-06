In Case You Wanted to Know Dr. Pimple Popper’s Skin Routine

If there’s one thing everybody wants to have, it’s clear skin. If you’ve ever had to deal with less than perfect skin, you know that something as seemingly simple as a few pimples can seriously ruin your confidence. With that being said, no one knows more about how to keep skin looking good than Dr. Sandra Lee AKA Dr. Pimple Popper. Dr. Lee rose to internet fame a few years ago when her YouTube videos started to go viral. The videos shows the talented dermatologist as she performed intense pimple extractions and other procedures. Eventually, Dr. Pimple Popper landed her own show on TLC where her incredible work could be shared with a large audience. While Dr. Lee is clearly passionate about helping her patience clear up their skin, she also works hard to make sure hers is always looking camera ready. Keep reading to learn Dr. Pimple Popper’s skincare routine.
How Dr. Pimple Popper Keeps Herself Looking Good
First things first, any time you learn about a skincare routine, it’s important to keep in mind that what works for someone else may not work for you. Although there are definitely things you can do to improve your skin, genetics also plays a role in the type of skin you have and how it reacts to things. With that being said though, finding a skincare the right skincare routine can help improve the look and feel of your skin.
For Dr. Pimple Popper, the secret to clear skin starts with something very simple: good hygiene. Washing your face on a daily basis can help remove the dirt and oils that clog your pores. Surprisingly though, Dr. Pimple Popper doesn’t spend boat loads of money on an expensive face wash.
According to Insider, she uses Cerave’s Hydrating Facial Cleanser which is a popular drug store item. In addition to regular washing, Dr. Pimple Popper also exfoliates when she feels that it’s necessary. To exfoliate her skin, she uses the Salicylic Acid Cleanser from her skincare line. She also adds that “lukewarm water is the best” when it comes to washing your face. Having the water too hot or too cold can result in dry and irritated skin. Dr. Lee also that people pat their face dry with a towel. Dr. Lee didn’t specifically mention this tip, but regularly moisturizing your skin every day is also important.
Even though she spends a lot of time inside, Dr. Pimple Popper is a firm believer that everyone should incorporate some sun screen into their skincare routine. She told Insider that she likes to user mineral sunscreen in powder form due to the fact that it “keeps my skin protected from sunburn and more severe skin damage like signs of aging and skin cancer”. People with oily skin will also appreciate the fact that this power can reduce the greasy look people with oily skin tend to get. The eyes and lips are especially sensitive so you’ll want to make sure you’re paying extra close attention to those areas.
Even though Dr. Pimple Popper’s skin may look perfect, that isn’t the case at all. Like anyone else, she has some blemishes and dark spots on her face. The key to managing these areas is to show them a little extra love and attention. She uses her product Dark Spot Fix to help even out any areas on her face where her skin tone isn’t the same. If she noticed any pimples, she will treat them with her BP Spot Treatment product.
How To Handle Your Skin In A Pandemic
Things all over the world are stressful right now, but it’s important to take some time for yourself. Staying on top of your skin routine is a form of self care that could benefit lots of people. On top of that, the current situation with the pandemic could potentially be causing people to break out.
COVID-19 has resulted in millions of people wearing face masks for hours on end. For some people, wearing a mask for an extended period of time can easily cause a breakout. The term “maskne” was even coined to describe the pattern of acne that lots of people are experiencing under their masks. If you have to wear a mask, Dr. Pimple Popper suggests that you don’t wear makeup underneath it. In fact, she uses this method herself. She also recommends carrying around makeup wipes so that you can freshen up any time you need to.
Dr. Pimple Popper Is A Queen
Dr. Pimple Popper is one of those reality shows that everyone likes. She doesn’t bring any drama to the table, she’s cute, and she does her job.
One of the things that makes Dr. Pimple Popper so great is her willingness to help others. She’s passionate about helping people see results that they can be happy about, and she’s not afraid to share helpful information in the process.
By simply following Dr. Pimple Popper’s recommendation to wash your face on a daily basis, you’ve already started taking baby steps on your journey towards clear skin.