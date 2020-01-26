In Case You Wanted To See Monty Python and the Holy Grail in LEGO

Y’know, just in case you wanted to see something funny that’s bound to be made even funnier for the current era, if that’s even possible. Monty Python and the Holy Grail has been a classic movie for a very long time now and while there might be some people out there that haven’t seen it and even (heaven forbid) think that it’s not worth the effort of watching, there are still plenty of fans that are more than willing to defend it and claim that it’s one of the greatest comedies ever made. Being realistic, it was a comedy made in a time when things were still quite a bit different and the humor that it used was still understood by a lot of people and fully appreciated no matter how coarse or offensive it might have gotten. But hey, that’s one of the joys of older comedies is that we didn’t really care about the offensive stuff back then, or at the very least there wasn’t a protest held to try and get the studio shut down or the movie banned simply because someone’s feelings were hurt. It’s amazing to think that at one point and time there were movies being made that were loved by the people instead of being so heavily scrutinized for content.
This Lego version is pretty funny when you really look at it since it does kind of give the impression of the movie and it does capture the overall hilarity of at least a small part of it. There are still those alive today that would swear by this movie and likely call it one of the best still in existence since the comedy is the type that might not always make sense or might not be as sophisticated but is still enough to maintain the integrity of the movie and please audiences everywhere. Plus, given that Lego is such a popular brand it was only a matter of time until someone thought up this idea and made it work in some way. Imagine remaking the black knight scene in this manner, that would be nothing but pure funny since the original was and still is hilarious. The thought that some people might actually have the nerve to say that it’s offensive has already been said and done, but thankfully it’s easy to tune that kind of negative talk out and just enjoy. Jaya Saxena of GQ would likely agree with this sentiment.
In fact that’s pretty much what a person has to do these days to really enjoy anything since between those that want to be ‘offended’ by this or that when it comes to movies and the movies that are made and toned down to a level where the offended parties can stomach the content, there’s a lot of material that appears to be kind of dulled around the edges. Can anyone even think of what might happen if this movie was to be rebooted or remade? Quite a bit of the content might have to be removed or dialed down to such a level that it would absolutely kill the hilarity of it and make something that might actually appear sacrilegious to long-time fans. There are just some things that don’t need to be messed with after all and Monty Python and the Holy Grail is one of those that a person is better off not bothering to make if they plan to update the jokes and the humor in a more PC manner. David Marchese of Vulture has a little something to say on this matter. The outrage by the fans that have had to see some of their favorite movies dulled down throughout the years would likely burst like a dam if such a thing happened, though it’s also likely that they would ignore such an attempt or lambaste it in a manner that wasn’t so much outrage as it was utter disappointment. But it’s almost a guarantee that people would have something to say since the idea of screwing around with movies from the past in an attempt to update them for the current era is a hit and miss prospect that doesn’t always pay off.
Lego at least takes the original source material and adapts it in a way that’s funny and allows people to remember the utter hilarity for a short period of time since it doesn’t bother to change much of anything and just has fun with it. That’s the whole trick, isn’t it? Have fun with a movie, enjoy it, don’t seek out things to be offended by, and just take it a story, a parody, and nothing that needs that to be given so much thought that it might one day be condemned by those that have grown up looking for offense in everything they see because someone tells them they should. This isn’t exactly a ‘woke’ movie, so it’s fair to say that those thinking that they’re ‘woke’ won’t get it anyway.