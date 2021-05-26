Many actors spend a lot of time in the industry before they finally catch a life-changing break. However, when Inaki Godoy entered the industry he really hit the ground running. After making his first on-screen appearance in 2016, he quickly got a major opportunity when he was cast in the Telemundo series La querida del Centauro. Inaki has kept the momentum going ever since and he quickly proved that he has what it takes to play a variety of roles. In 2021, he got another great opportunity when he landed a role in the Netflix series Who Killed Sara? The show has allowed him to share his talent with people all over the world, and he is now well on his way to becoming an international star. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Inaki Godoy.
1. He Is Always Loved Acting
There are plenty of people who will spend their entire lives trying to find the thing they’re most passionate about. Unfortunately, there are even lots of people who will never find that ‘thing’. Inaki, however, is one of the lucky few who discovered this at an early age. He fell in love with acting when he was just a kid and by the time he was 5-years-old he was working on his craft.
2. He Is A Writer And Director
The world currently knows Inaki best for his work as an actor, but that could change in the future. He’s already shown an interest in being on the other side of the camera. In 2020, he wrote and directed a short film called Blinded and he has started his own production company called Kiki Studios.
3. Family Is Important To Him
For the most part, Inaki is fairly private about his personal life. One thing he has always made very well-known, however, is the fact that family is one of the most important things in his life. He has an especially close relationship with his younger sister, Mia.
4. He Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
There’s nothing better than getting to breathe in some fresh air while soaking up the sun, and Inaki would agree. When Inaki isn’t busy working and the weather is nice, you can usually catch him outside enjoying a beautiful day. He loves being outside and some of his favorite things to do include paddleboarding, swimming, and exploring.
5. Who Killed Sara? Isn’t The Only Time He’s Worked With Netflix
Working with Netflix has become a goal for lots of actors. Now Inaki can say that he’s worked with the streaming giant not once, but twice. He is currently working on an upcoming series called The Imperfects which is set to be released on Netflix. The first season of the series will consist of 10 episodes, but it’s unclear whether Inaki will appear in all 10.
6. He Has Had Formal Acting Training
The entertainment industry can be very competitive, so it’s important for actors to do everything in their power to reach their full potential. Inaki started taking acting classes at Stage Company when he was about 5-years-old. He has continued to do various forms of training over the years including singing and dancing.
7. He Is Passionate About Alopecia Awareness
Inaki may be young, but he already has a strong understanding of the power that comes with having a large platform. He is a spokesperson for the Children’s Alopecia Project Grupo México association. The cause is especially close to his heart because his sister suffers from alopecia which is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.
8. He Has Theater Experience
Inaki has spent the majority of his career doing on-screen roles, but that doesn’t mean he’s a stranger to the stage. He has a good amount of theater experience under his belt and has appeared in several productions such as The Little Mermaid and Alice in Wonderland.
9. He Is A Dog Person
There’s always something interesting about knowing whether a person prefers cats or dogs. For those who were wondering about Inaki, the answer is dogs. He is a true dog person and he even has a fur baby of his own. Unfortunately, however, for the people who love endless puppy pics, Inaki hasn’t shared many photos of his dog on Instagram.
10. He Is Very Adventurous
We’ve all heard the phrase ‘life is meant to be lived’ and it’s one that Inaki takes very seriously. He is all about living his life to the fullest and he’s always up for a fun adventure. He enjoys doing things like traveling, kite surfing, and trying new foods.