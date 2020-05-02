Since making her professional debut in 2014, India has been working hard to carve out her own path. Best-known for her role in the Irish TV series, Red Rock, India is about to be even more popular for something else. Thanks to a recurring role on the Hulu original series, Normal People, India has gotten the chance to show off her acting skills to an even wider audience. In fact, the show could ultimately end up being the thing that transforms India into the cross-continental star she deserves to be. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about India Mullen.
1. She’s Always Wanted To Act
If you ask most kids what they want to do when they grow up, they’ll probably say something like a firefighter, police officer, or doctor. But when India Mullen was a kid, she knew she wanted to be an actress.
2. Marion Cotillard Is Her Favorite Actress
If you’re familiar with Marion Cotillard’s work, it’s easy to see why India Mullen would choose Marion as her favorite. If you’re not familiar with Marion, let me give you some deets. She is a French actress who has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA. She is the only actor (male or female) to win an Academy Award for a performance in French.
3. Her Family Has Inspired Her The Most
Every creative person has someone or someone who inspires them over the course of their career. After all, what good is an artist without a muse? India Mullen gets her inspiration from a fairly simple place: her parents and her siblings. She says that their support has been priceless to her over the years.
4. Her Perfect Day Sounds Very Relaxing
Everybody has a different idea of their ideal day. Some people would love to spend the day doing exciting things and going on various adventures. Others would prefer to do something a little more chill. India Mullen is definitely part of the second group. In an interview, she said that her perfect day consists of the following: “Lovely weather, a good bunch of people, great music and amazing food!”
5. She Likes Photography
In this day and age, taking pictures is a lot easier than it ever has been before. Although most people prefer to have pictures taken of them, India likes to get on the other side of the camera. She enjoys snapping photographs and often shoots with a 35mm camera.
6. She Likes To Draw
When it comes to the arts, India has a wide range of talents and interests. In addition to acting and photography, India is also practicing her drawing skills. Over the last few years, she’s shared some photos of her drawings on Instagram, and her followers have always encouraged her to keep going.
7. She Studied At The Gaiety School Of Acting
India Mullen was formally trained at The Gaiety School Of Acting in Dublin, Ireland. When describing her time at the school, she said: ” I think my favourite part of the two years was meeting so many interesting people who introduced me to lots of weird and wonderful things to think about and discover. Both the students and the tutors were really special.”
8. Her Advice For Aspiring Actors Is Simple
Trying to break into acting isn’t easy. There is a lot of competition for almost every role, and dealing with lots of rejection is inevitable. However, India has a small piece of advice for anyone looking to work in acting. She says two of the keys to success are working hard and being nice. Actors won’t always be able to control whether or not they’re picked for a work, but work ethic and attitude are two things that are very controllable.
9. Her First Role Was An Angel
India’s first ‘real’ acting role was in a performance at The Gaiety School Of Acting. However, her very first unofficial acting role game years before when she plays the biblical angel, Gabriel, in her junior infants nativity play.
10. Billy Elliot Is Her Favorite Movie
In the 20 years since its release, Billy Elliot has been deemed a classic. The movie tells the story of a young British boy who has an interest in ballet chooses to pursue it even though his father believes the activity is too feminine. India Mullen lists the movie among her favorites. Another one of her favorites is the 2009 film, A Single Man.