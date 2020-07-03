Indiana Massara has been killing the game for the last five years. The talented teen is well-known for her work as an actress and a singer, and now she’s also a social media influencer. What’s even more impressive, is that she’s already done so much at just 17-years-old. With a fan base that includes millions of people, Indiana is working hard to make sure that puts out high quality work on all fronts. As someone who is equally dedicated to acting and singing, she knows the road won’t always be easy, but she has no plans of backing down. If you’re not familiar with her yet, now is the perfect time to learn. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Indiana Massara.
1. She Wanted To Be A Lawyer
Indiana discovered her love for entertaining others at a very young age, but she’s still had other ideas about what her future might look like. She went through a period where she wanted to be a lawyer because she loves debating people. She also enjoys learning about science and history.
2. She’s Inspired By Some Classic Entertainers
As an artist, having a source of inspiration is incredibly important. Although individuality is important, studying those who came before you can be very beneficial. Some of Indiana’s biggest influences are Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, two entertainers who lived and died before she was even born.
3. The First Album She Ever Bought Was One Of Miley Cyrus’
During the mid 2000s and early 2010s, Miley Cyrus was one of the most popular young stars in the industry. From acting to singing, millions of tween and teen girls couldn’t get enough of her. Indiana Massara was one of those girls. The first album she ever bought was a copy of Miley Cyrus’ Can’t Be Tamed which was released in 2010.
4. She Supports Social Justice
Standing up for the causes she believes in is something that is very important to Indiana. She is never afraid to speak her mind and she often uses her platform to raise awareness to the causes she believes in. She has recently shown her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In the past, she has also helped aid fire relief in Australia.
5. She Believes In LGBT Representation
As an actress, Indiana is best-known for her role in the TV series Chicken Girl where she played a bisexual teen named Rooney. Although Indiana isn’t a member of the LGBT community herself, she believes it’s important for members of the community to have on screen representation. She said, “It’s super important for the LGBTQ community to be represented, especially on a series that has such a young audience…So many people can relate to her. I’ve had young people come to me and tell me that they found the courage to come out to their parents because of it. It’s beautiful to hear that.”
6. She Loves To Challenge Of Being An Actress
There are some people who shy away from challenges and others who see them as opportunities to improve. Indiana is definitely the kind of person who sees challenges as opportunities, and thats her favorite thing about acting. She loves putting herself to the test by playing a wide variety of characters.
7. She Is From Australia
Indiana was born and raised in Perth, Australia and she’s very proud of where she’s from. However, once she decided she wanted to get serious about her career in entertainment, she knew that the United States was where she needed to be. She eventually relocated to Los Angeles.
8. She Believes In Paranormal Activity
Do you believe that ghosts and other paranormal entities exist? Some people are quick to say no, but there are others who can’t help but wonder if there’s something out there. Indiana is a firm believer in the paranormal and has even had a real life encounter with a ghost.
9. She’s A Model
Indiana is a serious triple threat. On top of her singing and acting, she also has experience working as a model. When she was just 14-years-old, she walked the runway at Los Angeles Fashion Week. Although she still loves to pose for pictures, it looks like all of her focus is on acting and singing.
10. She’s An Avid Traveler
Working in the entertainment industry comes with lots of perks, and one of them is the ability to travel often. Indiana loves to travel and she’s gotten the chance to go to lots of places over the years. Some of the places she’s been include London, Paris, and Bali. She told Taylor Magazine, “One of my favourite places was definitely London – the shopping there is insane! I was not prepared for the cold weather, but it was absolutely beautiful.”