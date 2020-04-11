Ingrid Bolso Berdal has come a very long way since the early days of her career in 2005. Her first appearance was in the short film, Limbo, and she quickly began landing parts in Norwegian films. Although she has spent most of her career doing movies, one of her biggest opportunities came with she was cast as Armistice on the HBO show, Westworld. Since getting the part, Berdal has become a true international star. Even though she is not a part of the show’s third season, many of her fans are very excited to see what she will work on next. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ingrid Bolso Berdal.
1. She Studied Singing
Ingrid has studied a variety of disciplines including singing. She is very passionate about music and still hopes to incorporate it into her career somehow. However, she says what she was studying music she felt frustrated because she didn’t completely fit in. She told Home Theater Forum, “when I saw that there was something called the drama school, and saw the curriculum; they had poetry, they had physical, psychology, singing and movement, I thought, “huh,” maybe this is the place where I can fit. ”
2.She Had Archery Training
Thanks to her role in the 2014 film, Hercules, Ingrid was trained in archery. In the movie, Ingrid played Atalanta, the only female warrior. Although she probably doesn’t have any use for it now, it’s still a cool skill to have. In addition to archery, she was also trained on performing several action stunts.
3. She Loved Comic Books As A Kid
When Ingrid was a kid, she enjoyed reading comic books with her brothers. Her love for superheroes resulted in her having a lot of interest in the role of Atalanta. Ingrid admits that even even as an adult, the action behind superheroes and characters like Atalanta is very cool.
4. She Looks Up To Mike Patton
As a singer and a fan of music, Ingrid Bolso Berdal is a huge fan of Mike Patton, the lead singer of Faith No More. Ingrid described her respect for Patton by saying, “He’s been one of my biggest inspirations growing up in the music world, in the vocalist world. He plays in a band called Mr. Bungle that I listened to a lot when I was younger. And he’s got so many things going on now, developing music and inspiring lots of people.”
5. She Likes To Write
Ingrid Bolso Berdal loves to write when she isn’t working on any film of TV projects. In an interview with Movie Web, she revealed that she was in the process of writing an article about education for a Norwegian newspaper. She hoped that her words would inspire kids to take their futures seriously.
6. She’s Lived In London
Interviewers have commented on the unique mixture of Ingrid’s accent. The way she speaks is a combination of where she’s lived as well as her work as an actress. Ingrid was born in Norway, however, she no longer calls Norway. In 2008, she moved to London and has lived there ever since.
7. She Likes Playing Strong Roles
Ingrid loves getting the chance to play strong women, but she also appreciates when they have a feminine touch. When talking about her role in Hercules, Ingrid said, “To me it was important that we created her in a way so that she didn’t necessarily have to respond in an aggressive way. Sometimes if you’re in a very male environment, you kind of subconsciously create the way you’re speaking and talking to feel respected by the guys. For me it was important to create something that has the femininity and the softness there, that we can be strong but still be a woman. And obviously it’s walking-on-a-tightrope kind of task because of her being a warrior and being in this sort of a film.”
8. She Would Love To Play Sue Storm
As a comic book fan, Ingrid already knows which character she’d like to play if she ever got the chance: Sue Storm. Since both Jessica Alba and Kate Mara have already portrayed Storm, there’s a chance there could be an opportunity for another actress to play her in the future.
9. She Loved Working With Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson is easily one of the most likable people in Hollywood, and after working with him Ingrid Bolso Berdal would agree. When talking to the Home Theater Forum, Ingrid had nothing but good things to say about working with Johnson and described him as humble and inspirational.
10. She Loves Plants
Ingrid definitely has a green thumb. She loves taking care of plans. One of her hobbies includes repotting plants to see how much they will grow when put into a larger space. Her home is full of different kinds of plants and she has an outdoor garden where she grows different vegetables.