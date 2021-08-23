Inside Job: Another Quirky Animated Comedy Series to Watch Out For

Adult animated comedies are still pretty much underrated. Fan favorites, such as South Park, The Simpsons and Family Guy may have successfully penetrated the mainstream market, but there are still a lot of gems out there just waiting to be discovered. It’s not to say though that the animated comedy space comes without fierce competition. Over the years, creators have learned to think out of the box and express their creative juices in more ways than one. Who remembers the hit series, BoJack Horseman, which follows the colorful life of BoJack, a male thoroughbred cross horse, who was a former sitcom start attempting his grand show business comeback? The show’s quirky characters, paired with its unique storyline that was able to tackle sensitive topics, such as the struggles of depression and addiction in a humorous and self-deprecating manner, were quick to draw viewers’ attention. Another unconventional animated series that has been under the watchful eyes of critics is the newly released HBO Max sitcom, The Prince. The show, which centers on the lives of the British monarchs might not be everyone’s cup of tea (pun intended!), but it just goes to show that the types of animated content that are being released is broadening and capturing a wider consumer market. Viewers who are on the lookout for their next good laugh need not search any further, as Netflix is coming up with a new adult animated comedy called, Inside Job.
What is the Series About?
The upcoming series, created by famed comedy writer, Shion Takeuchi (Gravity Falls), is expected to poke fun on the absurdity of conspiracy theories. The show is set in a supernatural world wherein conspiracies are considered to be a part of reality instead of being just baseless theories. The storyline follows a team of dysfunctional employees of a secret organization within the Deep State named Cognito Inc., whose jobs consist of keeping the various conspiracies a secret from the public. Viewers are in for a trippy ride, as they navigate the underground workplace that is filled with all sorts of strange characters. These include, and are not limited to, reptile-like shapeshifters and psychic subterranean mushroom creatures. The series is led by its protagonist, an anti-social tech genius, Reagan Ridley, voiced-acted by Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), who is the embodiment of an idealistic employee.
Out of everyone in the office, only Reagan truly believes that her work could make a difference, and still make the world a much better place to live in. This hopefulness is no easy feat, as Reagan continues to deal with her irresponsible co-workers, and even her unhinged and vindictive father who also happens to be the disgraced head of Cognito, Inc., Rand Ridley, voice-acted by Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), while she also attempts to land her much-awaited job promotion. The series’ other voice casts to watch out for include, Clark Duke (Two and a Half Men) as Brett Hand, Will Blagrove (Black Lightning) as Jay-Z, Tisha Campbell (Harley Quinn) as Gigi, Andrew Daly (American Dad!) as JR Scheimpough, John DiMaggio (The Loud House) as Glenn Dolphman, Brett Gelman (Stranger Things) as Magic Myc, and Bobby Lee (Magnum P.I.) as Dr. Andre.
Why Are Conspiracy Theorists in for A Treat?
People, in general, are quick to fall victim to intriguing conspiracy theories that are usually found on gossip websites and various tabloids. Giving one’s own interpretation of a certain theory has somewhat become a kind of guilty pleasure that can even be used as an interesting ice breaker during awkward dinners. Viewers can also watch out for their favorite conspiracy theories to be featured in the series, as the show’s creator plans to include the well-known theories, and mix it up with the more obscure ones. It would not be surprising to hear about viewers going on a Google spree of all the conspiracy theories they encounter after watching the show. Another thing to look forward to in the upcoming series is how it will portray the characters’ office interactions in a comedic way. How does Reagan deal with inefficient colleagues? How does she stop her father from going on a deeper downward spiral? Will she be successful in saving the world and scoring that promotion? At this point, the scenarios are endless.
Viewers who can hardly contain their excitement would be glad to know that the animated series will contain 20-episodes. That’s just about the right amount for a proper binge watch spree. The wait won’t be that long either, as the show is set to exclusively premiere on Netflix by October 22, 2021.