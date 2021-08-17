Home
Introducing Rocket League Season 4: Saddle Up

Rocket League creators, Psyonix, have announced the theme for their upcoming Season 4, Saddle Up. It begins August 11th and will run until November 17th. Psyonix states that players should, ” Saddle up for the rootinest tootinest season of Rocket League yet! Wrangle up your posse and hit the dusty trail for Rocket League Season 4! There’s trouble brewin’ in the newest Arena, Deadeye Canyon. Outlaw, the car that’s new around these parts, is wanted demoed or intact. Capture it in the all-new Season 4 Rocket Pass, plus unlock the fanciest provisions in the 70+ Tiers of new items!”

What is Rocket League?

Rocket League is the spiritual successor of Super Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars, a classic Playstation 3 game that featured rocket-powered cars in a team-soccer game. It reached massive success following its release as a free game for Playstation Plus and managed to gain a strong community. Since then gamers have taken it a step further and started to develop new tricks and mechanics to expand their gameplay capabilities. Nowadays there are gamers that are referred to as freestylers that can hit the ball from almost anywhere on the map and place it inside the net. YouTube content has also begun to reach the millions for Rocket League which goes to show how popular it has become. Rocket League has also produced a strong esports scene. They recently announced the addition of Faze Clan to their list of teams. They have multiple events throughout the year and have introduced a competitive mode in their game to encourage players to take their skills to the next level.

What’s new in Season 4?

With every new season, Rocket League brings a brand new Rocket Pass, updates, and maps in a specific theme meant to represent that specific season. This season Rocket League is finally making it easier for streamers to stream tunes by adding streamer-safe music functionality. Penalties have always been given to players that leave any games in competitive playlists early but now they will be given to players that leave any casual playlists early as well. This should discourage players from rage quitting and leaving their team in a tough spot. A few improvements have also been made to the player-to-player trading system.

The update brings what looks to be a desert-style theme. So expect cars with spikes and cowboy-themed accessories. It boasts 70 levels of items that can be reached pretty easily given the time given. If you reach all 70 levels then don’t worry because Psyonix has made it so you can unlock different variations of the Rocket Pass items. These are usually different colors some that are more coveted than others. From the preview, Psyonix has shown us a goal explosion that resembles a cowboy with the comic book style pew-pew. For a full list of the items and some previews head on over to Rocket League’s official website.

Competitive players can also show off their rank with season rewards. Depending on which rank you were able to achieve. But these won’t be available until the end of the season. If you placed in Season 3 then make sure you log into Rocket League soon so you can pick up your rewards. If you’re a more casual gamer then you don’t have to spend money to enjoy the Rocket Pass. It also features rewards and challenges that are completely free. Complete enough of these and eventually, you’ll have enough in-game currency to purchase a Rocket Pass in the future.

Psyonix & Rocket League

Since its release, the amount of support Psyonix has given Rocket League and their community has been incredible. It’s quickly become one of the most critically acclaimed multiplayer games. They’ve introduced new ways to trade in undesired items so that players can earn more of what they really want. They’ve listened to the players and added more immersive goal explosions. The Rocket League trading community is monitored by Psyonix. They are always looking to implement features that will ease trading for players.

The Rocket League community has also grown a lot since its release. Its esports league is widely watched on Twitch and other platforms. Popular YouTube creators have started to become some of the main faces of the gaming community. Gamers like Musty have also started to develop their own moves and made them viable in-game. The community is one of the reasons why Rocket League is such a great game to be a part of. There are multiple accounts that show new players tips and tricks to improve their game. Everyone is constantly trying to be better in hopes of maybe being recognized. Rocket League is a great game that we enjoy very much and look forward to seeing grow. Since it adopted the pass structure, most comparable to Fortnite’s Battle Pass, they have only improved with every season. Season 4 releases August 11 so make sure you log in and check out what’s new.

Daniel Medina
