Iron Fist Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment

There aren’t a lot of MCU titles that received more hate than Iron Fist, but the fact that the show did receive so much negative feedback is amazing since the character in the comics is actually pretty cool even if he’s a bit self-righteous at times. It’s kind of interesting how Daredevil, Luke Cage, and even Jessica Jones gained such a great following when they came to the MCU, while Iron Fist, who had the opportunity to become yet another great addition, kind of mucked up his own show to start with and made The Defenders appear a little less effective. In a sense, Danny became a spoiled kid that had returned home after fifteen years in order to whine and manipulate his way back into his family’s fortune. Everything he did, everything he said, was annoying as hell since it appeared that he’d lost any sense of how to act like a human being. What’s troubling about this is that he wasn’t that young when his parents’ plane crashed, nor is it easy to explain how everything would be so amazing to him other than the fact that he hadn’t seen such things as a city and technology for so long.
Like it or not, the kid that was in the plane crash was old enough to remember a lot of what his life had been about when he was younger, which made his fascination with the world he came back to less than genuine. The awe he felt for some of the technology was easy to understand, especially since technology moves so quickly anyway. But as far as the rest of it goes, things didn’t change that much in fifteen years. But the fact that he came back so clueless was apparently meant to show that there was a serious disconnect between the kid that left this world and the man that returned. In some instances, this might make sense, but from a common-sense standpoint, it doesn’t feel like something that was played off in a successful manner.
A good question now is whether the MCU will bring back Iron Fist or if they’ll figure that it’s not worth the trouble. It could even happen that they’ll bring it back but with a different actor, which wouldn’t be surprising in the least since Finn Jones just wasn’t the guy for the role. It might be that they’ll need to hire other writers as well since the dialogue and the overall story were just terrible. Throwing shade at any creation is never the best way to go, but there are times when it’s easier to ask what the real intent of something was than to accept something that kind of mangles an idea that was good to begin with. Iron Fist on Netflix wasn’t the worst ever made, but it was pretty close according to a lot of people since it received far more criticism than praise. The fact is that Daredevil and the other shows came in with such fervor that a lot of people had high expectations for Iron Fist and it turned to be a serious bust.
There is a big hope that it will come back, and it does feel likely that if it did that a lot of people wouldn’t be too sad to see Finn Jones left out this time since it appears as though people had the biggest problem with his casting. In terms of his being Caucasian though, a lot of people might have to slow down a bit and realize that the comic book character was Caucasian as well, as this is how the story was created. Race or gender-swapping Danny Rand would be a horrible mistake, but casting another star in the role, someone who might be a little more believable, would no doubt be something that fans could get behind. If this hero is brought back, and that’s a big if, it does feel that keeping him Caucasian is important, but it would also be great to see someone who isn’t about to take the role and whine as much as Jones did since this is one of the big turn-offs that a lot of people commented on when it came to the show. Even when he was trying to be serious, Jones came off as a self-entitled, whining brat that no one wanted to listen to.
Iron Fist could make a comeback and it’s entirely possible that those behind the MCU are thinking about this, but the hope is that this time things would be done in a way that would be easier to watch and a lot more fun to get into. Something about this show just fell flat, and while it could be said to the dialogue and the main character most of all, it’s possible that without these two elements firing as needed that the entire show suffered.