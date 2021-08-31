Home
Entertainment
Iron Man: A List of Tony Stark’s Greatest Feats

Iron Man: A List of Tony Stark’s Greatest Feats

28 seconds ago

Tony Stark, the egoistical son of an affluent weapons manufacturer Howard Stark was self-centered. He chose to be better when terrorists kidnapped and gravely injured him. He was under pressure to create a mass destruction weapon. Instead, Tony made a suit that was indestructible and would allow him to flee. Tony uses his intellect and resources to better the world as The Invincible Iron Man. He became the avengers’ founding member due to his identity as a superhero. This article digs in through some of Tony’s greatest feats.

Drilling through Earth

Tony Starks, in one of his oldest suits, can casually drill through the earth. He used his power to create an intense explosion that the opposite side of the world felt it. After tanked a mountain and shattered blows from Mandarin/Fin Fang Foom, the blast vaporized Fing Fam Foom. It also destroyed several mountain ranges. He escaped from the pool of the Galactus. Without using so much energy, the Iron Man releases 2000 decibels of high-frequency sonics.

The Black Hole Escape

Tony managed to escape from the center of the Black Hole created by Godkiller. This feat displays speed, strength, and durability. A Black Hole typically was bigger than earth and approximately 24 times the sun’s mass.

Fight with Magneto

Iron Man trades blows with Magneto and defeats him. Magneto acquired his powers from the sun’s magnetic fields. He also used the magnetic fields of an unknown number of planets.

Tony Saves New York

In the Avengers’ attempt to defeat Chitauri and Loki, six superheroes could only do so much. The World Security Council directed a missile directed at Manhattan. The missile would not only have destroyed Chitauri, but it would have killed the Avengers and innocent lives. In the Avengers, Iron Man saves New York from the missile.

Saves Kid

Iron Man saved a kid that had worn the Iron Man gear. It happened when Justin Hammer’s drones got hacked by Vanko. The drones went rogue and had the intention to destroy Iron Man.

Tony Saves the President

Despite all odds against him, Tony had to save President Ellis and the staff aboard Air Force One. Savin had taken hostage of the plane. Tony kept the thirteen people in the aircraft from a free-fall.

Mentor to Spider-Man

In one of the saddest and sweetest arcs in the MCU, Iron Man mentored Spider-Man and helped him save the ferry. The people on the ferry survived to live another day.

Test for Iron Man Armor

Tony put it to the test after developing the Iron Man armor in the first movie. He decided to put it to the test by taking on the Ten Rings in Afghanistan. Tony had to save a Yinsen village of Gulmira from terrorists.

Use of Infinity Stones

In the Avengers: Endgame, to defeat Thanos, Tony used the Infinity Stones. He gave his life to defeat the villain when he swiped the stones from Thanos. Tony saved the world because it was in the best interest of the world to do so.

Humanity

Tony made it work with Pepper. Yes, he was the Iron Man, but he was also a human being with a personal life. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, we see them patch things up and get engaged.

Fight with Thanos

He had a one-on-one fight with Thanos. He displayed unparalleled heroism in mastering his Iron Man skills when Thanos had defeated all of Iron Man’s allies. That’s what qualifies him as one of the greatest heroes in the MCU.

No more Weapons

Tony announced that Stark Industries would no longer make military weapons. He resolved to make the world a better place and had his company retreat.

Medal to Senator Stern

Senator Stern was a major thorn in Tony’s flesh. But Tony made and gave him a medal. Admittedly, this was petty. But you’ve got to give it to Tony for knowing how to exact revenge. This power move by Tony was sweet.

One Punch

Iron Man, in one punch, knocked out She-Hulk. Iron Man was justified in this savage beating from Avengers Disassembled.

Planet Hulk

He sent the Hulk into outer space. He intended to send him away to live alone for the rest of his days. The Planet Hulk storyline began when he landed on Sakaar, where he found a new home. The Illuminati and rocket Iron Man indirectly caused the surfacing of the Worldbreaker Hulk.

Superiority Complex

Tony gained a massive superiority complex and was more aggressive with his friends and enemies alike. Some notable feats include trashing many of his old suits, choking Daredevil, and battering Nomad.

Friendly

The MCU depicted the Norse God of Thunder and Iron Man as good friends. Together they’ve battled madmen, monsters, and gods. They have served as the Avengers’ most potent and most intelligent warriors. Iron Man cloned the Norse God of Thunder.

Ultrasonics and Repulsors

On short notice, Tony can bring ultrasonics and repulsors with enough force to power a continent without draining the energy.

Mountain Fall

A mountain fell on Iron Man, and he casually busts through it.

Speed

Iron Man possesses incredible speeds such that Mallen cannot track him yet, all the while he was right in front of him. On the other hand, he can travel to and from the sun. In addition, Tony can withstand Blitz from the Sentry. Lastly, The Iron Man uses milliseconds to react while taking down Crimson Dynamo.

What Tony Stark’s feats do you know? Please share with us!

About The Author

Whitney Teal
More from this Author

Whitney has been a freelance writer and editor since September 2014 to date specializing in content strategy and social media leadership. She provides content ranging from website building and developing an editorial strategy. She is a word finesser, and her work has been featured in more than 40 publications, and she has been called a “ word wizard,” all thanks to her extensive writing experience.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Queen of the South
Queen Of The South: Best And Worst Storylines
You Can Soon Rent The Cobra Kai Mansion On Airbnb
Season Two Of Netflix’s “Blood & Water” To Debut In September
What’s Coming to Disney+ In September
What We Know About Netflix Movie “Don’t Look Up” So Far
Why the “No Time To Die” Movie Has Been Delayed So Many Times
The 10 Most Realistic Pandemic Movies
marvel's avengers
We’re Getting Some Clues on an Avengers 5 Movie
Iron Man: A List of Tony Stark’s Greatest Feats
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lisa Joy
Louis C.K. Returning to Stand-Up with a Nationwide Tour
The Best Announcements From Gamescom 2021
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
Why Black Panther Should Just Get His Own Solo Game
Ultra Age Is Launching Soon To Reacquaint Gamers The Slasher Genre
Palia Is an Ambitious Farming Simulator Being Developed
Five Things You Need to Know About Call of Duty: Vanguard