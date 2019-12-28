Born in Hollis Queens, New York, on June 26, 1970, Irv Gotti was born, Irving Domingo Lorenzo, Jr. Gotti is a big name in the music industry, working as a record producer, record executive, and a DJ. Gott is also the co-owner of Murder Inc., and acts as the CEO of the record label. Aside marking a strong path in the R&B and hip-hop genre of the music industry, he’s also the creator of a television series. If you are a fan of rap and hip-hop, then you’re probably already familiar with the name, but here are 10 things you didn’t know about Irv Gotti.
1.What does his label, Murder Inc., mean?
The record label, Murder Inc., has a meaning behind it, much like his name. The murder for hire group of the 1930’s was started by Lepke Buchalter, and operated as a, mission to kill anyone for profit, organization, is where the name, Murder, Inc., originated from. Even Lorenzo’s name, Gotti, derives from the infamous mob boss, John Gotti and he’s often asked if he’s related. Of course, the answer is no, it’s just a name he shares with the mobster.
2. His brother was shot
In 2003, a shooting incident took place in New York near the office of Murder Inc. that involved Gotti’s brother, Chris Lorenzo. Lorenzo was shot in the leg and was rushed to the hospital in stable condition. The investigation into the incident led authorities to question whether Lorenzo inflicted the wound on himself due to the way the bullet went into his leg, but no true suspects were ever found.
3. Started Ashanti’s career
Gotti has helped many new artists get their break, including Ashanti. She worked with Gotti for a number of years having a a number of hits and five albums produced by the Murder Inc. label before she ended her contract in 2009.
4. Was charged and acquitted of money laundering
According to Yourtango, Gottie and his brother Chris were suspects in a money laundering scheme after Murder Inc. was raided by federal government agents in 2003. The brothers were thought to have been involved with the drug kingpin, Kenneth McGriff, however, after a lengthy trial, the brothers were ultimately acquitted of all charges on December 2, 2005.
5. He won a Grammy
Gotti’s hard work paid off for him in 2002 when he walked away with the Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B album for, Ashanti. He’s had a long string of artists under his label that have produced record-breaking music and is often referred to as a ‘hit maker.’
6. Created the series, Tales
Stepping outside of the music industry, sort-of, Gotti has also been involved in television. He is the creator of a BET series, Tales, that originally aired on June 27, 2017. According to BET, Tales uses a different mode of delivering scripts, which is through something known as “song stories.” The characters’ scripts are a mixture of both classic and current hip-hop songs, creating a unique way of delivering the narrative.
7. Was caught on camera in a brawl
Gotti has been the topic of a few scandals during his career. Aside the money laundering legal battle, Gotti was involved in a brawl that broke-out, outside a club and it was caught on tape. Ja Rule and Gotti were seen exchanging fighting words as well as brawling with an unidentified man and it could been seen aired on different social media. It wasn’t known what started the brawl, but Gotti has always been one to fight for an end to violence between rappers.
8. It was rumored he had an affair
It was no secret that Gotti had a special relationship with singer/song writer Ashanti. The two were not only in a business relationship, but it was rumored that the two also had a romantic relationship. Despite the rumors, however, according to Information Cradle, Gotti appeared on the Wendy Williams show and addressed the rumor, claiming that he never had any physical relationship with the singer, instead, their relationship was only about music.
9. He’s married, and a dad
Gotti was married to Debbie Lorenzo and the three share three kids together. Together they have a daughter Angie, and two sons; JJ and Sonny. Debbie suspected Gotti of having an affair with Ashanti and wound up leaving him. Though his marriage to Debbie didn’t work out, he moved on and is now married to Ashley Martelle, who is said to have once been a Taz Angel.
10. His net worth
According to The Wealth Record, Gotti has an estimated net worth of $20 million. His net worth comes mostly from his work in the music industry, working as a producer, a DJ, and the co-owner of a record label, but he does earn a portion of his income from his television show, Tales.