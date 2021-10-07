Is A Crossover Between Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey McGuire’s Spiderman A Good Idea?

In less than four months, the third entry in the Tom Holland vehicle will finally make it’s way into theaters. The buzz behind Spiderman: No Way Home is that Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their roles as Spiderman, though there’s been no confirmation that the two previous incarnations of the webslinger are indeed in the upcoming Spidey flick. With Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octavius, William Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro official for Spiderman: No Way Home, it would certainly be shocking if Garfield and McGuire didn’t make an appearance in the latest film.
For those of you unaware of the previous carnations of the live-action Spiderman films, Tobey McGuire was the original Peter Parker who helmed the first three installments under the direction of Sam Raimi. Spiderman and Spiderman 2 are highly regarded as some of the best superhero flicks to hit the big screen; Spiderman 3 is highly remembered as a disappointment and a dorky dance by Parker himself. Following the cancellation of Spiderman 4, Sony instantly rebooted the franchise and Andrew Garfield’s version of the webslinger was introduced in 2012. The series of films were mostly met with a lukewarm reception, with many praising Garfield for his version of Spiderman, though the films surrounding him weren’t up to par with the Sam Raimi movies. Following the weak box office return of The Amazing Spiderman 2, the franchise was rebooted once again and now we’re in the Tom Holland era of Spiderman.
Now that you’re caught up, let’s get to the real meat of this article; Is it a good idea to have Tobey McGuire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland’s version of Spiderman in the same film? No…and yes. Now, before I turn into a negative Nancy and state my opinion on why I don’t think it’s necessary for these three to be in the same film together, I will admit that it would be cool to see Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield back in the spidey suit once more. Each man brought a nice spin to Peter Parker/Spiderman and to see an older version of the titular hero could bring a ton of fun and compelling possibilities. How has Andrew Garfield’s Spiderman evolved since the death of Gwen Stacy? Now that Tobey McGuire is older, is his version of Spiderman a shell of its former self? In theory, there’s no denying the fun possibilities by bringing all three men back in the same movie. As I previously stated, it would be shocking if neither McGuire nor Garfield didn’t dawn the suit one more time for the latest film. That’s due to the decision to bring back Molina’s Doctor Octavius, Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Foxx’s Electro. The first two villains are dead in the live-action Spiderman canon. Perhaps Spiderman: No Way Home will pull an X-Men: Days of Future Past and readjust the timeline to where Doc Oct and Green Goblin live, but if Marvel and Sony wanted these villains in their Tom Holland universe then they could’ve simply cast new actors. But they didn’t. They brought back the well-known foes of McGuire and Garfield; That’s odd, isn’t it?
Anyways, the reason I’m not exactly on board with all three Spiderman’s being together in one film is due to the upcoming movie being reminiscent of Spiderman 3 and The Amazing Spiderman 2. The Spiderman franchise doesn’t exactly have the greatest track record when they cram too much into one film. After Holland’s version of Spiderman was exposed in part two, it appears that the storyline will be the focal point of the next film. Add in the addition of Doctor Strange, Doc Oct, Green Goblin, Electro, and the other two Spidermans (to clarify, McGuire and Garfield are not confirmed for the film), and that’s a crowded film. Granted, this is also a Marvel picture, which tends to be hit more than miss. However, when you compared the three Spiderman’s, there isn’t much of a distinction between their personalities. Sure, you can pick apart the minor details on which version is different from one another; however, all three versions have that goofy and childish nature who likes to crack jokes. You can’t really have fun with their personalities because they’re so similar. Had Sony played with the multiple carnations of Spiderman then it could’ve been a fun clash of personalities between the three. Still, it doesn’t mean that this can’t be a great film. Hopefully, Spiderman can break the curse and produce another strong entry into the Spiderman canon.