Is Alison Brie The Right Pick to Play She-Hulk’s Jennifer Walters?

The debate over who should play She-Hulk has now been labeled by a ‘type’ and that type is Alison Brie apparently, a name that a lot of fans have come around to since not only does she look the part of a Jennifer Walters, but if anyone is really keeping track, She-Hulk is going to have to be CGI, and while it won’t likely change her features that much, Brie might actually be a good choice. As Jeremy Dick of TVWeb mentions, many people were up on Stephanie Beatriz as being the jade giantess, but unfortunately she’ll busy with Brooklyn Nine-Nine and won’t be able to take on another role. Gina Carano of The Mandalorian is still a favorite of many people, and one of my personal favorites I’ll admit, but we’re definitely in the paring-down mode at this point and Disney+ knows who they’re looking for. While Carano is definitely the tough-looking type one does have to remember that Jennifer Walters from the comics was not a big, strong woman for much of her run. While she might have trained and honed her body to the point that she could defend herself whether she was She-Hulk or not, she’s still not a huge woman and definitely doesn’t look imposing when standing next to some of the other heroes in her human form. As She-Hulk she’s definitely an impressive sight, but as Walters, well, she’s not not plain at all, but she definitely doesn’t look like the woman that could take you inside out if she tried. This kind of eliminates Carano, who just looks absolutely tough, but Alison Brie might actually have a chance if another contender isn’t named eventually. Whether she could or would take on the role however is hard to say since she hasn’t been approached yet apparently.
She-Hulk’s inclusion into the MCU is being made out to be a fairly big deal at this point and in truth she’s a decent superhero with a great power set despite in many ways being seen as just a female version of the Hulk. It’s very true that she’s not as strong and can’t match him in many ways, but she’s going to be a different face, a different personality, and someone that will continue to expand the MCU in a way that fans have been responding to for a while now. Imagine the Hulk being more nimble and maintaining his intelligence before Banner and the green giant had to come to a meeting of the minds. This is the result since Jennifer Walters has never had the massive psychological issues that her cousin Bruce did when it came to his alter ego. She’s had her own problems throughout the course of her career as a lawyer and superhero, and she’s had quite a few big fights that have taken her to task, but she’s going to have to prove herself in the MCU in a big way all the same.
It’s a big hope that the power levels of the heroes are going to even out a bit more since in the comics She-Hulk is still an absolute savage since she’s immensely strong and is able to hold her own with many heroes and enemies. But if she surpasses the Hulk then it’s time to admit that the writers are being pressed a little to create a ‘future is female’ lean that’s taking over in too much of an overt manner. We’ve already heard that Captain Marvel was planned to be the strongest hero in the MCU when in the comics she’s been beaten by several individuals. This is unfortunately something that’s been upsetting the fans since it appears to be paying lip service to an increased level of inequality that’s posing as equality when it comes to male and female superheroes. Keeping Jennifer Walters as powerful as she was in the comics is great to think about and should happen, but ramping up her power to be equal to that of the Hulk or other heroes is something that should probably be avoided, if only because She-Hulk doesn’t normally get stronger as she gets angrier, though she does experience an adrenaline spike here or there when it’s needed. In other words her power levels stay pretty consistent when she’s in her green form and don’t rely on her emotional state to keep them going.
Whether Alison Brie is the right person for the job or not is something that will need to be decided eventually since the production of the show is hopefully going to get moving at some point and people really want to know who is going to take on the titular role. As always we’ll be keeping up with the news as much as possible to give people what they want to hear, but here’s hoping that whoever gets picked for the role is going to able to knock it out of the park.