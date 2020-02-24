Home
Entertainment
Is Art the Clown from Terrifier Scarier Than Pennywise?

Is Art the Clown from Terrifier Scarier Than Pennywise?

2 seconds ago

Trying to dethrone Pennywise as the scariest clown out there might sound like sacrilege to many Stephen King fans, but when looking at the matter objectively along with Jack Wilhelmi of Screenrant, it becomes kind of obvious that Art the Clown, a truly terrifying figure, might actually have the edge in terms of scare power. When it comes to who’s more powerful that’s another conversation since for all intents and purposes Art isn’t some ancient, cosmic entity like Pennywise, which might give the creature a chance at being able to take the demonic Art in a fight, but the mime-like clown does have a host of other qualities that make him yet another entity that can’t really be beaten by anyone but the writer if they so choose. On top of being invulnerable, able to regenerate, and immortal, Art is also the silent type which makes him a LOT scarier since a lot of people expect clowns to be chatty, loquacious, and as out there as they can be. Art doesn’t talk at all, but despite being cliche, his expressions and his actions speak volumes. For some he can do more with a grin and a raised hand than Pennywise can do with a full-on, pants-soiling freakout. One might think that I’m being a little too kind to Art in this estimation, but were I his writer I would have written a line in his story that displayed an obvious weakness that’s still difficult to note since it would mean sticking around him long enough to find it.

In a way Art doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses since he doesn’t depend on fear to survive. He’s simply there to kill, maim, and terrify his victims, whereas Pennywise needs his prey to be afraid of him, as it makes the victim that much tastier and as a result he can feed and feed in order to survive. Art just likes to perform and, at the same time, plan out each death in his head as he goes over in his mind just how he’s going to kill his next victim. One has to wonder if Pennywise plans all that much, especially given that he’d already terrified the Losers so much that they were ready to leave, meaning he could have sprung the trap and taken them all without warning. But unfortunately one of Pennywise’s failings is a strength of Art’s, as he uses it quite easily and proficiently in his kills. They’re both showmen. After all they are clowns and the whole point of the appearance is to get people to loosen up, not be suspicious. Of course looking at either clown it’s hard to be anything but suspicious since both of them are pretty freaky. Art looks like a walking cadaver while Pennywise always looks as though he’s wondering if your liver might taste nice. Getting anyone to trust them long enough to stick around is a matter of pure manipulation, and even without a voice Art is somehow good at this, as some people still trust clowns.

But one of the big differences is that Art doesn’t function on ego. This might bring up a sore spot for a lot of King fans when it comes to the latest movie since that moment when the Losers are just about cornered and should by all rights be outmatched is when we get to see just fragile Pennywise’s ego is. One could argue that he was sent scurrying because they were no longer afraid of him, but the name-calling that eventually drove him back and weakened the creature to such a degree was cringe-worthy at best and absolutely WTF at worst. To think that a creature as ancient as the thing behind the clown could suffer from such an inferiority complex was enough to make a person bury their head in their hands and wonder what in the hell the director was thinking when coming up with that scene. At least in the miniseries back in 1990 they confronted the creature and kicked the hell out of it, but to insult it to death was something worthy of this current era in which feelings are just that fragile that even the movie monsters can get the hell beaten out of them by words. Art though wouldn’t be fazed by this, and that’s another thing that makes him scarier at this point, he’d likely give one of his silent laughs when someone decided to insult and belittle him, and would then keep on cutting or doing whatever else he was engaged in at the moment.

It’s kind of necessary to say sorry to Pennywise at this point since he’s been a legend for a long while and still is, but somehow, Art just upped the terror level in a big way.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Vanilla Ice Project Is Already in Season 9?
Screaming Room
What is the Ghost Adventures Screaming Room?
Is The Show Iron Resurrection Getting a Fifth Season?
Here’s to Hoping a Home Improvement Revival Doesn’t Happen
Oscars 2020: There Is No Best Supporting Actor Race without Willem Dafoe
Michael Sheen
The Five Best Michael Sheen Movies of His Career
Charlie Hunnam Replaces Hugh Jackman In Wolverine Fan Trailer
Why The New Gods Movie is Something We Can Look Forward To
Is Art the Clown from Terrifier Scarier Than Pennywise?
Styles P
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Styles P
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meital Dohan
Why Secret Wars Should be the Next Endgame Level MCU Movie
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why The Untitled Goose Game is The Most Underrated Game Ever
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon