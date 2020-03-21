Is Demolition Man a Depiction of Our Real Future?

If this is where we’re headed it’s easy to see how John Spartan or Simon Phoenix could be huge inspirations in the future since the whole ‘be well’ attitude definitely doesn’t appear to be a universal human greeting at this point. Of course if the worst happens and humanity comes to the brink it’s really hard to say what could occur since Demolition Man is still something that people tend to think of when it comes to looking a projected future based on what we have now. People are horrible to each other, crime might not be an epidemic just yet but there are definitely cities that people tend to avoid. There’s a pandemic going, and there are plenty of people out there that are more than willing to turn the system that we have now into a forced utopia of sorts where people have basically become too afraid to voice their opinions and say what they mean. There’s a reason why Simon Phoenix was able to take over San Angeles after all, he wasn’t conditioned to ‘be well’ and have ‘happy feelgood’ day and all that jazz. The movie itself was kind of an odd one to be certain and one can only hope that this wouldn’t be our future since the entitled living above and the gutter folk living beneath the city probably wouldn’t take all that long to clash since the cops are typically a bunch of Dudley Do-Right’s that would likely ask a criminal their permission to be handcuffed before taking them into custody, again with their permission.
Okay, that’s a little extreme even for the movie, but even the toughest cop on the force in the movie, apart from Spartan, couldn’t take Phoenix on as he mowed through all of them without breaking a sweat. When John Spartan came on the scene however it was time to go old school, which unfortunately for some, is what the world might need now and again in order to set things back in balance. The utopia that some folks might agree with and want to see isn’t a workable system for everyone since, wait for it, being human doesn’t mean being perfect, it means dealing with the differences we’re born with and the differences we choose to live with. Any idea of a world that’s seen as perfect and sustainable for everyone is eventually going to be challenged by someone, even if that someone happens to come from within the system and won’t bother telling anyone since to do so would unravel the very society they helped to create. It’s sounding familiar, isn’t it? This society is created by those that want the best for people, that wants to be inclusive and make everyone as comfortable as they can be, and yet human nature won’t allow this as it spreads out in different ways quicker than we can keep up with. A future like the one that’s found in Demolition Man isn’t likely since not only are people bound to divide each other into groups based on their differences on a continual basis, but they’re also bound to rebel against any singular ideal that puts them all on the same level as everyone else. That’s a part of being human, like it or not, we’re not going to agree on how things should go all the time, and anyone that forces us to try and agree is going to have to put up with dissent in some form or another.
There are other things that won’t happen either if you want to go a little deeper into the movie. Sex won’t be, hopefully, done via an uplink that connects the minds of the two characters’ minds, reprogramming won’t be done while a person is encased in a block of ice, and encasing people in a block of ice will be seen as unusually cruel. And the three seashells, oh lordy. The mere fact that this idea came from the writer asking another writer for an idea is proof that this was something of a Hail Mary for the movie. Dany Roth of Syfy Wire has more to offer on that front. But on top of this the idea of outlawing guns isn’t bound to go over too well, especially if the replacement is a glow rod that acts as a giant taser that looks as though it should be sold in an adult entertainment store. In other words, one can only hope that this isn’t the future we’re looking towards, and for all intents and purposes it’s not since human beings, no matter where they’re from, aren’t about to embrace a life that might force them to live without toilet paper or something to use when doing their business, and we’re certainly not going to put up with being fined every time we swear.