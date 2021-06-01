Is It Time for a ‘Neverending Story’ Remake?

It almost feels as though this question would anger a lot of people that happened to have loved The Neverending Story and wouldn’t want to see it changed, but the sequels did that in a big way and people didn’t even bat an eyelash. It’s been decades now since the original movie came out, and it’s actually kind of stunning to realize that the author of the book that inspired the movie didn’t care for the way the movie turned out. There are a few moments that can be agreed upon in which the movie took a couple of liberties, such as the full-breasted sphinxes. The two golden sphinxes were the guardians to the path that would lead to the Southern Oracle, while the Southern Oracle sphinxes were identical but different in color. But oh yes, they were amply endowed, and it’s likely that a good number of parents were glad when this part of the story was over. But a lot of what the writer went on about were details that a lot of the fans might never have thought of unless they’d read the book. It’s interesting in light of this to wonder what might happen if the movie was given a remake at this point, and whether any of the original actors, those that are still around might be contacted to see if they’re interested in one role or another. It does feel as though the story would have to change in a number of ways, but there are constants that should be allowed to remain since as a lot of people might state, this was a part of a lot of kids’ childhoods back in the day and the wonder and imagination that were brought to life in this classic might be well-served in an era where the more fantastic elements of it could be upgraded and seen as they were meant to be. Anyone grumbling about CGI might have to be reminded that the practical effects used back in the day were a pretty heavy load on the crew since Falkor’s head weighed in excess of 200 lbs. apparently.
But one thing that a lot of people might fear is that the story itself would change in such a drastic way since much like Star Wars, this tale managed to get away from its creator, which is something that a lot of authors have had to deal with in the past. The idea of creating something that’s true to the source material would be kind of interesting since there would be some differences that would be very noticeable. But keeping it closer to the actual movie might be a better idea simply because this is what people remember and what they would hope to see. This time around, however, the effort might be helped along quite a bit by the technology available, since many scenes would appear seamless and not nearly as clunky as they did back in the day. That was what was there, it’s understandable and most of us often didn’t care as kids since our imaginations filled in whatever was missing when it came to the story. But if this project did manage to become a reality it could be something that would turn on another generation to the story of a world that a lot of kids might know little to nothing about as of now. It would also be something that’s right for the times, since the Nothing, a destructive force that was slowly but surely tearing the mythical world apart, could become insanely terrifying, and could actually gain a better explanation since it was thought to be clouds and a strange, unseen force that was tearing the landscape apart in the original movie.
There’s no other explanation when it comes to thinking that remaking The Neverending Story other than the idea that it’s simply time. Others might come up with various reasons as to why this should or shouldn’t happen, and I’ll admit that at one point it would have been better to leave it alone and not even think about remaking it. In fact, there are reasons that leaving it alone would be better, but it still feels as though the story could be given a great showing if someone had the guts to mention the desire to run with it. This story managed to inspire a lot of people when they were young, and while the sequels weren’t really that great, there was still enough of a story there that it could work if someone were to step in and find a way to bring this story back to a modern audience, perhaps targeting kids and those that watched the movie when they were younger, when it first arrived on the scene. With all due respect to the author, it might be better to embrace the original movie version and accept that it’s what people want to remember.