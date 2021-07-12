Home
Movies
Is It Time for a ‘SoulCalibur’ Movie Yet?

Is It Time for a ‘SoulCalibur’ Movie Yet?

30 seconds ago

In the realm of fantasy, there’s one story among many that would not only be incredibly diverse but would tell the kind of tale that might appeal to a lot of fans if it could be brought to life. Whether it hearkened back to its Playstation origin or jumped ahead to the first game that featured on Sega Dreamcast though, SoulCalibur feels like a game that would certainly be worthwhile to look into. The story itself is enticing since it deals with the tale of two swords known as Soul Edge and SoulCalibur, both weapons of great power but with very different purposes. Soul Edge is the name of the monstrous blade that was sought after in the first game to come to Playstation. It featured ten characters, each with a decent to great backstory that was put into the game and each with their own set of strengths and weaknesses. While the first game stops after defeating the main boss and a great villain to showcase, Cervantes de Leon, as well as Inferno, the creature that is Soul Edge’s last-ditch effort to stop the player, the second builds upon the story of one of the main characters as a great cataclysm is seen to occur when Cervantes and Inferno are finally put down. 

What’s interesting about this story is that in the first game, Soul Edge is represented by two blades that are wielded by Cervantes, and this is important for the sake of any future movie. Siegfried, the cursed child of the first game, becomes the villainous and demonic character known as Nightmare, who wields and is deeply connected to Soul Edge. While the main story puts forth that Sophitia, the herald of Hephaestus, destroys one of the blades, making Cervantes easier to defeat, Inferno is still able to fight Siegfried, who eventually wins, and thus becomes Nightmare as the sword bonds with him. 

Some of the characters don’t even make it to Cervantes as Seong Mina, a runaway from home is caught by her father’s prized student Hwang and returned home. Voldo, easily the oddest of the bunch spends his time protecting his master’s famed Money Pit. Mitsurugi is presumably defeated by Cervantes but manages to escape, while Li Long is possibly killed by the pirate. Rock, the strong man of the game, apparently returns home to the child he left behind, while Taki aids Sophitia after the warrior is wounded by fragments of the broken blade. There’s a place for everyone in this ending, and as Nightmare goes on a murderous rampage the world around him begins to change as the release of the evil of the sword into the world, which plays into the next game, SoulCalibur. This game introduces the characters Kilik, Xianghua, Maxi, Astaroth, Lizardman, Ivy, Yoshimitsu, and Edgemaster. Yep, a Tekken character got tossed into the SoulCalibur game, and it would be a hope that he wouldn’t find his way into a movie if it ever happens. But the point is that there are plenty of great characters with even better stories that would be able to drive this movie in a big way, and seeing how there are currently six games, there might even be enough for a series or if a movie turned out great enough a sequel or trilogy. 

It’s not likely at this point but it’s definitely something to dream about since the fantasy aspect of this idea would be absolutely amazing since in terms of seeing great and extremely off-the-wall fight scenes this idea could deliver in a big way. The character of Voldo alone would be enough to make people wonder just what in the hell was going on, but it might have to be dialed down a bit simply because the character does act as though his body is essentially boneless. But any player that’s ever selected him knows that he has a great number of killer moves. Creating a movie for SoulCalibur would be a challenge without a doubt, but it would be worth it at this time since the technology is there, the wealth of acting talent is out there, and next to many fantasy stories this one has a decided edge if the right director got hold of it. 

Advocating for this when a lot of other people might want to talk about Mortal Kombat, Tekken, and even other fighting games that could become movies might sound ridiculous, but in terms of true fantasy and its many different applications, this idea has a great deal of potential that is currently being wasted, since the story has continued to evolve as the years have gone on. Of those that started out in Soul Edge, several are still left, but they’re being made noticeably older, which is pretty cool. A movie would only make it better

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why The Jersey Shore Cast Always Seems to be Eating Whoppers
Is The Show Celebrity IOU Fake?
Loki: “Journey into Mystery” Recap
Will We See The Wrecking Crew in the She-Hulk TV Series?
Is It Time for a ‘SoulCalibur’ Movie Yet?
Of Course Black Widow is Going to Have a Sequel
Intergang Will Be The Villains Of The Black Adam Movie
Starro: Explaining The Villain Of The Suicide Squad
Why Quentin Tarantino Bought L.A.’s Legendary Vista Theatre
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Madisson Hausberg
Remembering Daniel Mickelson: Actor Died at 22
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cian Barry
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
chainsaw man
Chainsaw Man is Finally Getting an Anime, So What Do We Want To See From It?
the stranger by the shore
Studio Hibari Brings a Beautiful Film Made From Love and Hope With “The Stranger By The Shore”
dragon ball z saiyan
Every Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Ranked From Worst to Best
crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Announces Tons of New Anime and New Guests Heading to VCX
nintendo switch
Nintendo is Making a New Switch, But it’s Basically The Same
state of play
Everything Sony Announced with the July 2021 State of Play
destiny 2 challenges
How to Complete Week 9 Season of the Splicer Challenges in Destiny 2
the witch queen
What We Want To See From Destiny 2: The Witch Queen