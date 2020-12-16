Is It Time to Cancel Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team?

In the world of cheerleading, there is no professional team as popular as the Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleading squad. With a reputation for having the most beautiful team members and the best moves, getting a spot on the Cowboys cheerleading team isn’t an easy thing to accomplish. In 2006, Country Music Television decided to document the journey of joining the team in a reality series called Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team. Now in its 15th season, the show has followed the stories of some of the team’s most popular members. The series has provided an insightful look into what it’s like to be a part of such a well-known team and the many ups and downs that come with it.
Although the show has been going strong for nearly a decade and a half, there are some who wonder whether its time is coming to an end. Is it time for Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team to be cancelled? Let’s talk about it.
A Brief History Of The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Cheerleading doesn’t have the same trajectory as other sports. After college, there aren’t really an options to continue cheering competitively. Professional cheering typically means being affiliated with a professional sports team. Since the number of sports teams with professional cheerleaders is limited — and the number of spots are even more limited — the odds of making it as a professional cheerleader are a little slim,
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) is one of the longest standing professional teams. The team made its debut in 1960 as a co-ed squad under the name CowBelles & Beaux. At the time, the team was made up of local high school students. By the 70s, the decision was made to make the DCC an all female squad. A more dance based style of cheering was also implemented. Cheerleaders who were not in high school were also allowed to try out. In 1979, the DCC was even featured in a made-for-TV movie called The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
By the 80s, the DCC had become a major part of the Cowboys brand. They began releasing merchandise and became a highly sought after opportunity.
What Are The Requirements To Try Out For The DCC?
In order to even begin the audition process for the DCC, people must meet certain requirements. According to the team’s website those requirements are:
- Must be 18 years old at the time of auditions
- Must be a high school graduate or have a GED
- Must be able to provide proof that you are legally allowed to work in the United States
- Must be able to attend all rehearsals, activities, games, etc.
International cheerleaders are able to try out, but it’s important to keep in mind that the DCC does not sponsor any of its members. Although being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader may look glamorous, that isn’t exactly the reality. For an entire season, cheerleaders may not even make $10,000. In fact, former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, Erica Wilkins, sued the organization in in 2018 for lost wages.
In her suit, she claimed that she was paid even less than the Cowboys mascot. She also revealed that she was paid just $8 an hour for practices. Another surprising thing that was learned from her lawsuit was that team members are not paid to be a part of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team. Since the Dallas Cowboys organization is worth billions of dollars, many were shocked to find out just how little the DCC was being paid.
Is It Time To Say Goodbye To The Show?
We’ve all heard the saying, ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’, and sometimes that really is true. There doesn’t seem to be any reason to cancel the show. While there’s no denying the fact that Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team isn’t one of the most popular TV shows, those who watch it really seem to enjoy it. In fact, the show is the longest running non-music show in CMT history. On top of that, millions of people tune into the show each week. Honestly, it’s easy to see why. The show has all of the classic elements of good reality TV while also including a hint of sports.
Although the show hasn’t officially been renewed for a 16th season yet, there’s nothing to indicate that the show won’t be brought back. There’s a good chance that the show will be around for years to come. As long as trying out for the DCC continues to be an intense journey, there will be people who are excited to watch it.