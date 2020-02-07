Is It Time to Cancel Superstore?

Comedies are the way to go when you want a calm and fun-filled time on your television. One of the most popular comedy programs to watch is NBC’s Superstore. The show takes on a unique concept focusing on the setting of the show. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show focuses on a group of store employees and their daily antics. It is presently in its fifth season, and the viewership numbers are still as great as in the first season. When it comes to comedy series, directors and producers need to always keep their audience hooked lest the show becomes monotonous. Such a situation begs the question relating to Superstore, is it monotonous? Should it be canceled? To answer the questions, we are going to look at essential elements of the show to see if the queries are valid at all.
Storyline
One of the crucial aspects when it comes to television shows is the storyline. The flow is critical to the show and helps fans resonate with it. The storyline is also vital to character development, a critical aspect of the program. When it comes to Superstore, there is a flow of ideas that takes part gradually, and you may notice the change when you proceed from one season to the other. Each episode is dependent on the other, with the preceding one forming the foundation of the next one. It helps grasp the attention of fans and retain the number as the show proceeds. Back to the question of should it be canceled, the answer is no,when you look at how the story has unfolded from the first season. Cutting it off at this point will not do any justice to the many fans who have had its back from when it premiered.
Characterization
The cast members are a vital element of the program as they help bring each portrayal to life. One thing this comedy show boasts of, is the diversity of its characters, a fact supported by Vox. The characters are from diverse social and ethnic backgrounds. The situation brings the comic effect of the show as the characters try to interact with each other. When it comes to the watchers of the program, they can easily relate to various portrayals brought up.
Viewership Numbers
Viewership numbers show how economically viable a show is. For a program to get a renewal, it needs to be a good draw when it comes to the number of viewers. Superstore has brought in good numbers with a slight depreciation of the figures as you go up the seasons. The season one premiere had a decent opening, bringing in about 7 million viewers. The season finale, on the other hand, brought in a figure of 6.58 million. A look at the draw shows you how the show was a hit from the very start.
Critical Reception
Its critical reception can be a pointer to indicate that the show should wind up. The show brought mixed reviews from critics and has an average rating settling somewhere around 54% to 58% over a possible 100%. The critics applaud the cast but raise an issue with the presentation of the comedy in the store setting. The thing, however, with criticism is that it comes from only a select part of the audience who have experience in the film industry. For the standard watcher, the show is as exciting as it can get.
Production Of The Show
Another critical aspect of television programs is the production. When looking at production quality, it is essential to be same as the correspondence to the characters and their respective settings. With the comedy program in question, the production is top-notch, with some of the cast members taking part in the process. The result is pure gold that keeps followers of the show eager for more.
Show’s Legacy
At times the legacy a show leaves behind is more important than its continuity. The situation is usually so when the storyline lacks much credence, and the prudent move is to cut it off. Trying to continue with the show can lead to diluting its previous content, and in the end, most will regard it as a flop irrespective of how impressive it was at the start. When focusing on the legacy, the show’s writers are the people to look at as they determine the next plot of action. So far, the development of Superstore seems all good, and the legacy is intact when considering the viewership numbers and also ratings.
To Cancel Or Not To Cancel
Back to the question on the scrapping of the show, it seems too early to even think of such a move. Fans are still anticipating for episodes to unfold, and suddenly cutting off the show will be an injustice to them. Five seasons are good for such a show, and it can as well spell its half-life with many more seasons to come and boost the continuing plots. Nevertheless, the decision to cancel may come from the show’s host channel NBC, which, if it pulls the plug immediately; it will be akin to shooting itself on the foot.
Closing Remarks
Superstore is a fantastic comedy show that has been on our screens ever since its first season premiere in 2015. It is now in its fifth run and faring quite well when it comes to ratings and drawing power. Many shows get cut off, and mostly due to stale storylines or poor reception. Superstore does not have such challenges presently, and it would be quite premature to ace it out of the program list. Among the areas that the program gets a nod is in its characterization with a focus on the cast. Other areas are story development and production quality. Catch up with new seasons of the show on NBC to get a taste of its awesomeness.