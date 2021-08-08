Is Mike Richards Going To Be The New Jeopardy! Host?

Nothing is for certain in show business, and even when someone is announced to a position there’s usually an understanding that things can change at any moment. But for now, it’s starting to appear that Mike Richards, one of the guest hosts for Jeopardy! and one of the possible names to take on the responsibility of the permanent host, might be the pick. All those folks that have been pushing LeVar Burton, and yes, I was one of them until a certain remark that was made, are bound to be more than a little disappointed if this happens, but again, nothing is set in stone at this time. It does sound as though Mike has been considered as a possibility to host the show, as his performance has wowed those in charge much as everyone else’s has, and he does have the professionalism and the look that many others have brought in an impressive way as well. The only downside of this is that if Mike does get picked one can only imagine the backlash that will come from all of those individuals pulling for other candidates, in other words, LeVar Burton.
The road to taking the top spot on one of the most popular game shows in America is one that a lot of people have been paying attention to since the decline and unfortunate passing of Alex Trebek, who was by far one of the greatest to ever stand a podium. But at this point, it does feel as though people are placing so much importance on this show that one might think that it’s a second presidency that people are vying for, and some might go so far as to say that it’s even more important. That’s when one can honestly state that people take their TV shows WAY too seriously, especially if they’re up in arms over who should take the spot and who deserves it the most.
One thing that might even be discussed is the fact that Mike Richards is a TV producer, which some might think would give him an extremely unfair advantage. Well, it might, but there are other factors that people need to take into account before they start launching accusations about fairness. Most of those that have been given a chance to fill the role has an unfair advantage in some way, be it their celebrity status, their intelligence, their natural charm, whatever it might be. Mike’s might be that he’s closer to the business as a producer, but that doesn’t necessarily trump the others since it also takes a great deal of personal charm and the ability to connect with the players and the audience to really fill this role. To his credit, LeVar Burton has been around long enough that many people trust him, but perhaps this is one reason why he should be given a second look, not to confirm that he’s the right person, but to see whether or not he really is the person that needs to be given the host position. This is a big responsibility given how many people watch the show, but it’s also something that will hopefully die down once the choice is made.
As of now, there’s more buzz around the idea of Burton becoming the permanent host, but Mike has been the one who was brought in for further talks. People can say what they’d like about this, but if he has the charisma, the knowledge of how things work, and is able to keep the contestants and audience happy then he might be the right one for the job. One can only hint at the storm of opinions and ‘controversies’ that might erupt on social media if Burton isn’t given the nod, but the thing to remember is that those in charge are looking for someone THEY think is bound to work, not someone the fans are. On top of this, the fanatical reaction to Burton’s possible posting to the show is just a bit worrying when one gets past the adulation and appreciation. Asking anyone, just a random citizen who watches the show, who should be the permanent host, should likely provoke at least a little bit of thought, instead of the kneejerk reaction that many have given in response to hearing that Burton is in the running. That kind of admiration isn’t a bad thing really, but there are times when it doesn’t feel as genuine as it should.
In any case, if Mike Richards is announced as the permanent host it feels as though plenty of people will cry foul, while others will do the sensible thing and shrug their shoulders before moving on with their lives. Jeopardy! is a great game show and a lot of fun to watch, but it’s a show folks, not the next election.