Is Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy “The Godfather for Superheroes?”

Saying that anything is ‘The Godfather’ of one genre or another is bound to get people riled up, but Jupiter’s Legacy can hold onto this idea in the sense that it was designed in this manner. The older superheroes, led by the Utopian, who is basically the Superman of this story, are those that carry the long-held traditions and are essentially those that created the status quo for heroes and are the gold standard. But their kids would eventually inherit this life and as it’s been seen in many different movies, a new generation will look at the world in a different way as things move along and the world around them continues to change. The old values and old ways aren’t quite as effective any longer and as a result, new heroes would start to do things in new ways that might not always be agreeable to the older generation. Tack on another generation, the grandkids of the original heroes, and things tend to move in a direction that’s even less agreeable since the birth of the anti-hero will have come around and things would be more than a little different since the way things were done in the old days isn’t bound to work as well any longer.
One thing that’s apparent is that the bad guys aren’t going to stay still either since out of anyone and everyone that’s ever featured in comic, especially those that have an ax to grind with a hero, things are going to change and they’re going to adjust to find a way to come back at the hero even harder and with more ruthless aggression than anyone might be willing to think about. So far it doesn’t sound as though Jupiter’s Legacy is a touchy-feely story, but at this rate it does feel as though the second and third generations of superheroes are going to be more like the Punisher variety than they are the Superman-type, meaning they might be less inclined to give evil-doers a second chance and could simply shut them down then and there when they have the opportunity. Of course, this likely wouldn’t mesh well with the older heroes who are all about gaining justice and doing so in a manner that doesn’t result in death and destruction. In short, it does feel as though there’s going to be a feud within the superhero community over how things are done and why they need to be done in a certain manner.
This series from Mark Millar, who’s been a pillar when it comes to the comics, is something that many people have already managed to peruse and are definitely certain will bring a lot more viewers in when it comes to trying something new since as of late the DC and MCU brands have been what most people have been paying attention to. But if this series is to have any kind of influence it’s going to have to do something quite different since the two powerhouses of the comics have been digging in their heels and pushing forward in a very big way. Jupiter’s Rising is bound to be something that will offer up a different story, a different feel, and hopefully a different outcome, but it also looks like it’s hearkening back to something that people might remember from decades past while using up to date technology to tell a compelling story. There was a time when superhero stories were definitely more about the good guy stopping the bad guy and leading a normal, very moral existence when they weren’t donning a cap and/or suit that would identify them as a hero.
The coming series will likely do a great deal to establish what people already know about superheroes, but will also be taking a look at tradition as well in order to show how heroism has evolved from one generation to another. Since this is something that many people have noticed over the years it’s bound to be fun to see it happening in one series and to those that have attempted to keep traditions alive and the status quo from failing altogether. The hierarchy in this particular story is going to be interesting to watch since the mere fact that it’s calling itself ‘The Godfather’ of comics would mean that it’s going to be a very well-structured story that will be showing just how the transfer of power and ideals will take place across the generations, and how it will eventually break down when it’s made clear that the values of those in the younger generations will change in a big way. Does anyone remember when superheroes were a little more upright and noble? This appears set to remind people of that fact. It will be kind of interesting to see how this all plays out.