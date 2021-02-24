Is Reality Game Show “Tough as Nails” Fake?

As reality TV continues to get more and more popular, networks have had to get creative when it comes to the kinds of content they’re offering. CBS has decided to try something new in the competition show realm with the series Tough as Nails. The show combines two of the things that American viewers love the most: competition and hard work. During each episode, contestants will have their toughness put to the test when they are asked to complete a series of tasks such as fixing cars, doing construction, and shoveling coal. Now in its second season, the show has prove to be a hit, but like lots of other reality shows, people have started to question whether or not the show is legit. Is the game show Tough as Nails real? Keep reading to find out.
How Tough As Nails Works
If you’re not very familiar with the show, you may be wondering exactly how Tough as Nails works. We’re about to give you a quick run down. First and foremost, Tough as Nails is all about celebrating ‘average’ blue collar American workers who aren’t afraid to get their hands a little dirty to get a job done. The season begins with 12 contestants who compete in a series of challenges that range from individual to team efforts.
Every time a team wins a challenge, each member gets a $2,000 prize and the entire team wins the show’s Badge of Honor. The team with the most badges wins an additional cash prize at the end of the season. During the individual challenges, the winners moves closer to winning the grand prize of $200,000 while the losers are eliminated. What makes the show most interesting is the fact that those who are eliminated aren’t sent home. They’re allowed to continue to compete for additional prizes although they are no longer in the running for the grand prize.
Is The Show Fake?
These days, anyone who watches reality TV does so with the understanding that it’s probably — at least a little — fake. With that being said, however, there hasn’t been any information to indicate that Tough as Nails isn’t real. The show doesn’t appear to be scripted in any way. What’s even more impressive is that there aren’t any people online who have started discussion board threads or social media posts about the show being fake.
So far, Tough as Nails really does seem to be the kind of show where what you see is what you get. Of course, as with any other reality show, there are probably scenes that are edited in a way that adds suspense, but other than that, the show seems to be the real deal. In fact, the show’s authenticity, is a big part of the reason why people love it so much. According to Scott Henry, a competitor on the show, “It is hard-working, real people competing in very, very hard, real-life challenges.” That fact is what enticed him to take advantage of the opportunity to be on the show.
Casting For Tough As Nails
If Tough As Nails sounds like the kind of thing you’d like to be a part of, the good news is that the show’s casting page is still active. People who are interested can apply online as long as they meet the show’s eligibility requirements which are that you must be 21 or older and you must be a United States citizen. The application process is pretty straight forward, but it’s important to note that applicants will be asked to submit a picture and a video.
Filming for the show takes place over the course of four weeks, however, contestants will be asked to quarantine for two additional weeks due to COVID-19.
Tough As Nails Has A Bright Future
With season two under way, lots of people are hoping there will be a third season. While a renewal announcement has yet to be made, there’s a good chance the show will be coming back. The fact that they still seem to be accepting casting applications is a very good sign.
On top of that, people are really loving the overall concept and the unique twist of having eliminated contestants stay has gotten a lot of people’s attention. The show has managed to find the perfect balance between toughness and compassion. Plus, with the pandemic leaving lots of people down on their luck, Tough as Nails is the kind of feel good show that gives viewers the feel good vibes of the American Dream.