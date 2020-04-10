Is Schitt’s Creek Going to See a Season 7?

The way Kara Hedash from Screenrant puts things it’s almost like a ‘will they or won’t they’ scenario when it comes to deciding whether the possibility of a season 7 for Schitt’s Creek. For all intents and purposes, season 6 should be the end since the story arcs are closing out nicely and while there might be more to go on the question would be ‘why?’. Originally it sounds as though the show was only planned out until season 5 but was granted a two-season extension while still in season 4, which was too good of an offer to pass up really. But continuing onward at this point does feel as though it would cause the story to drag and even possibly degrade it further since there’s no real reason to continue since the plan has always been to just fade into the distance eventually. Those fans pulling for a seventh season are, unfortunately, kind of typical when it comes to any show meeting its final end. I’ve been there as well, hoping and praying that another season can be made possible, but in the end if there’s enough interest in it then it’ll happen, if not then the hope that the season prior was good enough will just have to hold out. Considering that season 6 of the show ended on a good note for pretty much everyone it’s kind of safe to think that a season 7 won’t be coming down the pipeline anytime soon, largely due to the fact that it’s simply time for the show to end, and of course because production just isn’t possible at this time.
Lately some shows have been coming up on the radar as possibilities to see another season or to start off entirely, but unless those shows are being broadcast from individual homes, as the idea for a new show from the producers of The Office have been heard to push, it’s likely that we won’t see anything coming off the line for several months unless it’s already been filmed and is ready to go. That could be one of the biggest problems with a season 7 of Schitt’s Creek, and it’s a huge problem with just about everything else that’s not animated or capable of being worked on from home, there’s no way to get into the studio and get it done and still practice social distancing. So far the virus has shut down so much of the work force, including Hollywood, that trying to say for certain when it will be back is hard to do and furthermore is just about impossible to predict. Right now the most hopeful worst-case scenario is that it will be a matter of weeks or a couple of months before Hollywood’s allowed to ramp up again, but with the way things are going it’s hard to tell at the moment, and some folks are thinking it might be a long haul until we get to see much of anything new that wasn’t already coming down the pipeline.
One of the biggest reasons to stop any show is due to the story having reached a pleasing and sensible terminus since going any further than this usually requires a huge outpouring of desire from the fans and also really needs the execs behind the funding to agree that it’s a good business plan. Many times this just isn’t the case since having a story reach what feels like a natural end is the goal of any show and with some there have been moments when it might feel like things are ending but somehow the writers and the director find a way to keep things going and pique the interest of the audience in a new, decisive manner that allows for continued episodes. It may very well happen that Schitt’s Creek could come back for a seventh season since there are story hooks that could be used in order to bring attention back to various parts of the show and therefore give people something different but familiar to look at. But for now it does feel as though the show needs to be given a bit of time before making that final decision, not just because it’s been said and done now with season 6, but also because who knows when it’s going to be possible to continue shooting another season. It’s kind of a hope that no spinoffs will come from this show since spinoffs, much like sequels and remakes and reboots, do tend to have something of a sketchy history when it comes to successful making their way from the core show.
Right now though it’s probably best to admit that Schitt’s Creek has ended and is better for it since it was allowed to run for an extra season, one more than originally intended really, and people happened to like the way it ended. Lisa Respers France of CNN had more to say on this topic.