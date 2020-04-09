Is The Quibi Show Chrissy’s Court Real or Scripted?

Chrissy Teigen fans everywhere were excited when she announced that she would be getting her own show on the new streaming service Quibi. The show, Chrissy’s Court, is meant to be a Judge Judy style comedy series in which Chrissy Teigen presides over her own courtroom. Teigen’s mom also co-stars on the show as a bailiff. Although it’s common knowledge that Chrissy isn’t actually a judge in real life, many viewers have started to wonder whether or not the cases featured on the show are real. After all, some of the shows with actual judges feature cases that are equally as ridiculous. The show’s description only adds to the confusion over whether or not the show is real. According to Quibi, Chrissy’s Court will feature “Real people. Real cases. And real, legally binding decisions.” So, is Chrissy’s Court real or scripted? Let’s get to the bottom of it.
What Is Quibi?
Before we talk about the details of Chrissy’s Court, it’s important to understand Quibi. The new streaming platform was launched on April 6, 2020. With all the streaming services that exist at the moment, you may be wondering what sets Quibi apart from its competitors. The name Quibi stands for “quick bite” because of the that is how the shows are meant to be consumed. Quibi features short form content and the service was designed to work solely on cell phones. Each episode, called a Quibi, is only around 5 to 10 minutes long. Longer episodes will be broken down into chapters called Quibis. The service is subscription based and offers two tiers. One plan with ‘some adds’ for $4.99 per month, and an ad free option for $7.99 per month.
Chrissy’s Court is well suited for this format because each case can be condensed into a small Quibi while still allowing viewers to get the satisfaction of watching a complete episode. However, the length of each episode also lends itself to the idea that the show is fake. How could a real court case possibly be decided in ten minutes or less?
The Verdict
If you’ve been lucky enough to catch an episode of Chrissy’s Court, you’ve probably realized that the cases themselves are just as funny as Chrissy’s reaction to them. In the first episode, the case is centered around who is at fault for a broken speaker. Although this seems like a very petty reason to take someone to court, that’s exactly the point of the show. However, the episode features Teigen’s husband, John Legend, as an expert witness which leads viewers to think the entire case has to be a joke.
However, despite how ridiculous the cases may seem, the truth is that the show is real. Not only are the people who appear in front of the ‘judge’ dealing with an actual issue, but Judge Chrissy’s ruling really stands. Even though Chrissy’s court isn’t a legitimate courtroom, it can still serve as the setting of an arbitration. Before coming on the show, both parties involved agree that whatever is decided on the show will stand. Teigen may not be a judge, but on the show she acts as an arbitrator. In many states, a person can become an arbitrator without attending law school.
The truth is that even if the show was fake, viewers would still find it entertaining. Teigen’s wit and humor make her the perfect fit the role of a TV judge. Adding her mom to the mix as a bailiff only adds to the show’s lighthearted quality. Teigen doesn’t take herself or the people in her courtroom too seriously and that’s what makes the show work.
Is There Anything Chrissy Teigen Can’t Do?
It’s almost hard to believe there was once a time when Chrissy Teigen was once best-known for being John Legend’s wife. Over the last few years, she has worked hard to build her own brand. Having her own show just further solidifies her as an independent boss. In addition to being the star of the show, Chrissy is also an executive producer through her company, Suit & Thai Productions.
All episodes of season one have already been released on Quibi. There’s a good chance that the show will be proud back for a second season. If the show continues to be successful, it’ll be interesting to see if Teigen chooses to stay with shorter episodes or transition to a network that allows longer runtimes.