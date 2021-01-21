Reality TV has become well-known for being full of drama and over the top, but there are a few wholesome shows out there and 7 Little Johnstons is one of them. The show, which debuted in 2015, follows the Johnston family of Georgia. The family is pretty typical except for the fact that all seven members have achondroplasia dwarfism. According to Health Line, “Achondroplasia is a bone growth disorder that causes disproportionate dwarfism. Dwarfism is defined as a condition of short stature as an adult. People with achondroplasia are short in stature with a normal sized torso and short limbs. It’s the most common type of disproportionate dwarfism.”
Despite the challenges that come with living in a world made for average hight people, the Johnstons show that there is almost nothing they can’t do. From daily tasks to home renovations, the Johnstons don’t believe in letting limitations stop them, and viewers love going along for the ride. But is what we see really what we get with the Johnstons? After all, reality TV has a long history of being anything but real. So, is the Show 7 Little Johnstons Scripted? Let’s talk about it.
Real or Fake?
If you’ve watched enough reality TV you know that there are plenty of shows out there that market themselves as being real, but seem very scripted. Not only does 7 Little Johnstons come across as the real deal, but there’s nothing to suggest that it isn’t. There haven’t been any reports of the show being scripted. In fact, some sources have even said the exact opposite. According to Meaww, “Unlike the many reality shows currently on television that audiences do understand are scripted to a certain extent, ‘7 Little Johnstons’ is like a breath of fresh air in comparison. They are as real as they come and the show has always managed to bring a huge smile to the faces of their audiences over the years.”
At the same time, however, every reality show is heavily edited which means the things we’re seeing didn’t always happen the way they appear. Since 7 Little Johnstons isn’t the type of show that relies heavily on drama, there’s a good chance that they don’t have to do a bunch of crazy edits.
Although it may seem like a small victory, there’s something oddly satisfying about knowing that 7 Little Johnstons is more than likely real. That piece of information ties in perfectly with the fact that the show has such a positive and educational vibe.
The Family Business
Being on a reality TV show may seem like the easiest job in the world, but it’s a job that the Johnston family takes very seriously. After all, by them simply sharing their lives with the world, they have taught millions of people so much about dwarfism and that’s always been one of their goals.
According to Screen Rant, “To ensure their mission of educating the public remains intact, the Johnstons treat production of the show as “a family job.” Everyone is required to do their shift. When one of the children wants to do something else – like, for instance, hang out with friends – they’re reminded that sick days and vacation time must be used sparingly.
That isn’t to say the kids can’t enjoy themselves. They just have to make sure the “work” is done first. This is the Johnstons’ way of helping them develop a strong work ethic.” The Johnston’s are being paid pretty handsomely for this job, too. According to Distractify, they likely make anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000 per episode. To put things into perspective, the higher amount of that range is more than many Americans makes in a year.
The Johnstons are definitely working to earn their money, though. It’s clear that the they make a serious effort to provide their fans with good content, and they take pride in what they show on TV.
The Future Of 7 Little Johnstons
If you’ve been a fan of 7 Little Johnstons since the beginning, you probably feel like you know the family personally, and in some ways you probably do. Over the course of more than 50 episodes, the world has seen some of the highest and lowest moments in the family’s lives.
Although having a show get renewed is a lot more difficult than most people realize. Still, 7 Little Johnstons is now in its 8th season and it appears to be going strong. At the moment, there hasn’t been any official news about a ninth season for the show, but there’s nothing to suggest that it won’t be getting renewed.