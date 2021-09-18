Home
TV News
Is the Show “Beach Hunters” Fake?

Is the Show “Beach Hunters” Fake?

2 mins ago

With seven seasons on the books, Beach Hunters remains one of the most popular shows on HGTV. Like its flagship series, House Hunters, Beach Hunters features people who are on the hunt to purchase beautiful beachfront properties. The potential buyers enlist the help of an agent who works hard to help them find their dream property. Despite the show’s popularity, however, lots of viewers can’t help but question whether what they’re seeing is really how things go down. After all, quite a few shows on HGTV have been accused of being fake, and some have been proven to embellish reality. But is Beach Hunters one of them? Keep reading to find out if Beach Hunters is fake.

Is Beach Hunters Real?

Anyone who watches reality TV has to do so under the assumption that it’s not really real. However, when people use the word “fake” when it talking about reality, they’re typically insinuating that the show is scripted. But the truth is that there are a lot of ways for shows to bend the truth without actually using a script. That being said, some shows take a lot more liberties than others. Although there doesn’t seem to be a lot of specific information about Beach Hunters when it comes to this topic, we can comfortably say that most of the things that are true about House Hunters are true about this show since they essentially follow the same format. That said, it looks like Beach Hunters is a little on the fake side. Below is a list of things on Beach Hunters that probably isn’t what it seems.

Filming

As with House Hunters, there’s a very good chance that what we’re seeing on the show is actually a recreation of events that have already taken place. Doing this ensures that everything in the episode goes off without a hitch. It also allows producers to make sure the content is actually going to be entertaining. While it may seem like helping people find their dream home is the most important part of the show, the truth is that This practice seems to be fairly common on HGTV shows and most viewers don’t seem to mind.

The Properties

However, something that may make some people raise an eyebrow is the fact that some of the properties shown on the show may not really be for sale. A Reddit user named Fenzito whose cousin was on House Hunters said, “My cousin was on House Hunters International. It’s all staged. The apartments they were looking at were already occupied, and the one they eventually chose was the apartment they were already living in. Maybe it’s not staged in every episode, but the one they were in was definitely fake.” Hate to break it to you Fenzito, but this does seem to be an every episode kind of thing.

The Budget

There’s a running joke on the internet about the budgets for Beach Hunters and House Hunters. Lots of people are confused about how people who work very average jobs have such big budgets. Apparently, however, the budgets aren’t real either. Kristin Smith who was on an episode of House Hunters told Reddit, “They mostly made up my budget: I wanted to spend no more than 130k, they used my max qualification (165), and tacked on 15k I had in savings as “renovation budget.”

She also added, “You have to be closing on a house (or already closed) to get cast. I was supposed to have a month of overlap between my apartment lease and when I bought. I was excited to have a month to paint and do flooring, but then I agreed to “not touch” the house, and leave it empty.”

What Viewers Think

Like we said, people who watch reality TV do so with the understanding that it isn’t actually real. However, that hasn’t stopped some people from being annoyed by the fact that shows like Beach Hunters tend to take some serious liberties with the truth. Plus, once the curtain has been lifted, it can be a little hard to look at some of these shows the same way. Still, however, the show definitely doesn’t appear to be hurting in the ratings department.

The Future Of Beach Hunters

At the moment, Beach Hunters hasn’t been renewed for an eighth season. However, there’s no reason to believe that it won’t be getting renewed. This is one of those shows that has the potential to go on for an incredibly long time. There’s just something about looking at beachfront real estate that lots of people can’t get enough of.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Is the Show “Beach Hunters” Fake?
Shouldn’t There Have Been an L.A. Law Reboot By Now?
American Pickers
Who Actually Does the Picking on American Pickers?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Cash in the Attic” on HGTV
Why The Amazing Spiderman Movies Failed To Connect With Most Audiences
Ready Or Not: Why You Should Watch This Underrated Gem
Army Of The Dead Vs. Dawn Of The Dead: Which Is Better?
Primer for New Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nick Uhlenhuth
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michelle Rider
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shikha Singh
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tereza Kacerova
Why You Should Read Spy x Family
Five Lesser Known Comic Villains You Should Know About
All MCU Phase 4 Villains Created by MCU’s Heroes
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Three Villains That We Loved From “One Piece”
Anime You Should Watch: Redline
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Why You Should Play Diablo 3
fortnite battle royale
The 10 Best Free To Play Games You Can Play Right Now
Knockout City Is a New PVP Worth Checking Out
10 Best N64 Games That Utilized The Expansion Pak