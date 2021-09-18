Is the Show “Beach Hunters” Fake?

With seven seasons on the books, Beach Hunters remains one of the most popular shows on HGTV. Like its flagship series, House Hunters, Beach Hunters features people who are on the hunt to purchase beautiful beachfront properties. The potential buyers enlist the help of an agent who works hard to help them find their dream property. Despite the show’s popularity, however, lots of viewers can’t help but question whether what they’re seeing is really how things go down. After all, quite a few shows on HGTV have been accused of being fake, and some have been proven to embellish reality. But is Beach Hunters one of them? Keep reading to find out if Beach Hunters is fake.
Is Beach Hunters Real?
Anyone who watches reality TV has to do so under the assumption that it’s not really real. However, when people use the word “fake” when it talking about reality, they’re typically insinuating that the show is scripted. But the truth is that there are a lot of ways for shows to bend the truth without actually using a script. That being said, some shows take a lot more liberties than others. Although there doesn’t seem to be a lot of specific information about Beach Hunters when it comes to this topic, we can comfortably say that most of the things that are true about House Hunters are true about this show since they essentially follow the same format. That said, it looks like Beach Hunters is a little on the fake side. Below is a list of things on Beach Hunters that probably isn’t what it seems.
Filming
As with House Hunters, there’s a very good chance that what we’re seeing on the show is actually a recreation of events that have already taken place. Doing this ensures that everything in the episode goes off without a hitch. It also allows producers to make sure the content is actually going to be entertaining. While it may seem like helping people find their dream home is the most important part of the show, the truth is that This practice seems to be fairly common on HGTV shows and most viewers don’t seem to mind.
The Properties
However, something that may make some people raise an eyebrow is the fact that some of the properties shown on the show may not really be for sale. A Reddit user named Fenzito whose cousin was on House Hunters said, “My cousin was on House Hunters International. It’s all staged. The apartments they were looking at were already occupied, and the one they eventually chose was the apartment they were already living in. Maybe it’s not staged in every episode, but the one they were in was definitely fake.” Hate to break it to you Fenzito, but this does seem to be an every episode kind of thing.
The Budget
There’s a running joke on the internet about the budgets for Beach Hunters and House Hunters. Lots of people are confused about how people who work very average jobs have such big budgets. Apparently, however, the budgets aren’t real either. Kristin Smith who was on an episode of House Hunters told Reddit, “They mostly made up my budget: I wanted to spend no more than 130k, they used my max qualification (165), and tacked on 15k I had in savings as “renovation budget.”
She also added, “You have to be closing on a house (or already closed) to get cast. I was supposed to have a month of overlap between my apartment lease and when I bought. I was excited to have a month to paint and do flooring, but then I agreed to “not touch” the house, and leave it empty.”
What Viewers Think
Like we said, people who watch reality TV do so with the understanding that it isn’t actually real. However, that hasn’t stopped some people from being annoyed by the fact that shows like Beach Hunters tend to take some serious liberties with the truth. Plus, once the curtain has been lifted, it can be a little hard to look at some of these shows the same way. Still, however, the show definitely doesn’t appear to be hurting in the ratings department.
The Future Of Beach Hunters
At the moment, Beach Hunters hasn’t been renewed for an eighth season. However, there’s no reason to believe that it won’t be getting renewed. This is one of those shows that has the potential to go on for an incredibly long time. There’s just something about looking at beachfront real estate that lots of people can’t get enough of.