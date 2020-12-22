Is the Show Fixer to Fabulous Fake?

Over the last decade or so, home renovation shows have become incredibly popular. People just can’t seem to get enough of watching spaces transform from dreary to desirable. HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous has become a fan favorite and the show is currently in its second season. Hosted by married couple Jenny and Dave Marrs, the show takes viewers along for the ride as the Marrs family rehabs homes in Arkansas. In addition to having an eye for design and creative spirits, Jenny and Dave’s ability to work together ensures that each of their projects gets the best of both worlds. As with other similar shows, however, the validity of the series has been called into question. Is everything viewers see real or have things been dramatized for the sake of TV? Keep reading as we discuss whether or not Fixer to Fabulous is real.
Who Are Jenny And Dave Marrs?
With so many home renovation shows on the air these days, you may be wondering what makes Jenny and Dave Marrs qualified to have their own. The truth is that Jenny and Dave have been involved in the home renovation space long before HGTV came along with an opportunity for a show. The couple met after they graduated from college and real estate/renovation projects became one of their shared interests. They eventually started a business together and Dave handles the building while Jenny handles the design side. Initially, when they were offered the chance to do a show on HGTV, Jenny and Dave weren’t interested.
According to Arkansas Online, “We didn’t really have an interest. And I was just worried. I was thinking, ‘Small town? They’re going to try and portray it as this backwoods thing.” A producer from the network flew out to see them and assured Jenny and Dave that the show would not portray them or their community in a negative light. They finally agreed to do the show and it’s clear that they made an excellent decision. Both Jenny and Dave have proven to be naturals in front of the camera.
Fixer To Fabulous Isn’t Jenny And Dave’s Only Project
Outside of their work, Jenny and Dave are devoted parents and family is their top priority. After having four biological children, they decided to expand their family through adoption. In 2012, they adopted a young girl named Sylvie from the Democratic Republic of Congo. During an interview with People Magazine Dave said, “I feel like God put [it] on our hearts that she was ours and right when you knew, it was just like, ‘Yup.’ It was a key in a lock.”
Giving back to the community is also another thing at the top of the Marrs’ priority list. They founded The Berry Farm which is “a community-oriented Event Venue and Berry Farm with a heart for orphaned and vulnerable children.” Having a show on HGTV has also given them a large platform to continue to raise awareness to the things that are important to him.
Is Fixer To Fabulous Fake?
Several home design based shows have gotten some criticism for being ‘fake’. For example, some of HGTV’s most popular shows have come been found to manipulate scenarios in order to make for a smoother production process. The good news, however, is that Fixer to Fabulous doesn’t seem to be one of them. We weren’t able to locate any information that suggests the show is fake. Of course, Fixer to Fabulous is very new compared to a lot of similar shows, so there hasn’t been much time for rumors to start circulating.
Additionally, there’s a good chance that Fixer to Fabulous utilizes some of the same production methods as other shows on HGTV. This means that the show may be filmed and/or edited in a way that is designed to make each episode more interesting. Regardless though, fans of the show can continue to enjoy it without feeling like they’re watching something fake.
The Future Of Fixer To Fabulous
Fixer to Fabulous has been a huge hit for HGTV. Despite the fact that there are plenty of other shows that show people rehabbing homes, Jenny and Dave bring something special to their show. In fact, even aren’t a fan of these types of shows, Jenny and Dave’s personalities might make you want to tune in anyway.
Although the show hasn’t officially been renewed for a third season yet, many feel confident that the announcement is coming. By the looks of things, Fixer to Fabulous is going to be around for years to come.