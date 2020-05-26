Is The Show Holey Moley Fake?

Since its premiere in 2019, Holey Moley has become a huge hit. Now that people are spending more time in the house and constantly looking for new things to watch, Holey Moley has gotten even more popular. The sports competition show is hosted by Stephen Curry and features a series of contestants playing mini golf. However, this isn’t your typical mini golf game. Holey Moley’s course is larger than life and includes obstacles that seem almost impossible to overcome. But as with any other show that claims to be based in reality, lots of people have begun to wonder whether or not the show is actually real. Apparently, there are lots of aspiring actors in the world who would love a chance to be on a show like Holey Moley. With that being said, it’s time to answer the burning question: is Holey Moley Fake?
How Holey Moley Works
Even if you’re not a fan of golf, you may still find that you really enjoy Holey Moley. During the show’s first season, the game started with 12 players. The players competed at each hole in a single elimination round. Once only three players remained, the game entered its championship round. The lucky winner would earn a Holey Moley plaid golf jacket, a golden putter, and $25,000 grand prize.
However, things are a bit different for season two. Prior to the second season’s debut, Steph Curry said, “This year we have MORE amazing miniature golf, MORE action-packed hole challenges, and MORE family-friendly content for everyone to be entertained by”. This time, only 8 players will compete and each episode will have an entirely new course. The first two rounds of the game are the same way as season one. Round three is now a head-to head stand off. The prizes for season two are the same. However, this time the winner will earn a spot in the season finale which also comes with a chance to win $250,000.
The Truth About Holey Moley
If you’ve ever seen Holey Moley, you’ve probably had a few moments where you’ve felt like the show could be scripted. There’s a lot of other people out there who have felt the same way. Some have even gone as far as to accuse the show of using paid actors. There is even an entire Reddit thread dedicated to discussing whether or not the contestants on the show are random people or actors. Some people are simply confused about what to believe. One user said, “I seriously can’t tell if it’s intentionally produced this way, if the show is even for real and how the announcers and everyone can keep a straight face… I dunno, it’s bizarre lol.” The general consensus, however, seems to be that there is a mix of both.
Unfortunately, there has been no official confirmation as to whether or not the show is real or fake. But since the show claims to be unscripted, we’ll give them the benefit of the doubt for now. In reality, there is no evidence to prove the show is scripted. At the moment, there’s nothing more than speculation from people who find the show too ridiculous to be real.
Does It Really Matter?
Now that the show is in its second season, it’s established a pretty consistent fan base. The show’s viewership is likely to keep growing. We’ll probably never know the truth about Holey Moley, and that’s okay. At this point, most people would agree that it doesn’t really matter whether or not the show is scripted. Even if all of the contestants are acting, they’re doing a great job of keeping people entertained. And let’s be real, anyone who is willing to put up with those crazy mini golf courses definitely deserves some respect – whether they’re pretending or not.