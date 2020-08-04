Is The Show Marrying Millions Fake?

Love is allegedly one of the few things in this world that you can’t put a price on, but what if you could? The Lifetime series, Marrying Millions asks that question like never before. The show, which premiered in 2019, follows the lives of 6 couples in which one person is wealthy and the other isn’t. On top of that, the couples also tend to have a very large age difference that sometimes make it tough to believe they’d work if it weren’t for money. As you can imagine, the couples’ family and friends tend to be skeptical about these relationships, which only adds fuel to the fire. Of course, all of these makes for reality TV gold, but is the show too good to be true?
As with other reality shows, many viewers have started to question whether the couples on Marrying Millions are legit, or if it’s all just for show? If the show is fake, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time reality TV has been anything other than real. However, if the storylines are real, then it’s true that love really is priceless. Continue reading to find out whether or not Marrying Millions is fake.
The Truth About The Show
Trying to uncover the truth about reality shows is always difficult. No network would ever directly admit that a show they market as reality is anything but. Additionally, most shows have cast members sign NDAs that prevent them from revealing certain details about the show. However, thanks to the internet’s famous arm chair detectives, the truth can usually be uncovered with a little digging. With that being said, Marrying Millions seems to fall somewhere in the middle in terms of being real or fake.
Apparently, there’s no evidence to suggest the show is scripted or that the majority of it is fake. But there is evidence to suggest that at least one of the couples is probably made up of actors. In 2019, Starcasm looked into one of the show’s most memorable couples, Brian and Gentille. They were able to uncover that Brian is an actor who has more than 60 credits on IMDB. Gentille also appears to have a history of appearing on TV. She has been seen in multiple real estate shows throughout the years. However, both Brian and Gentille maintain that their relationship is real.
While being an actor and/or having previous reality TV experience doesn’t always mean a show is fake, people who fall into those categories are more likely to take advantage of any opportunity to be in the spotlight. If Brian and Gentille’s past acting experience wasn’t enough to get your attention, Starcasm also noted that no marriage license appears to have been filed for the company.
Katie Hamilton, who was also a cast member during season one, chimed in this theory. During an interview she said, “I hope their relationship was fake because I think she is so sharp and beautiful, and I was confused about why she was dating him. I’d like to see her with somebody a little more with it and sharp.” She also added that she thinks Gentille is out of Brian’s league.
Fortunately, outside of Brian and Gentille, the other couples on the show seem to be the real deal. But honestly, even if every single couple on the show was fake, most people would still find it entertaining.
Get Ready For Season 2
There’s just something about relationships that always makes for good reality TV. After a long hiatus in between seasons, fans are ready for Marrying Millions to return. The good news is that it’s almost that time. The premiere of the second season of Marrying Millions is set to air on August 5. With lots of people still spending lots of time in the house thanks to COVID, this show could be the perfect thing to watch to pass the time.
The cast for the upcoming season will feature a nice mix of new and familiar faces. Brian and Gentille will be back, and viewers are excited to see what their new storyline is all about. Will they be able to convince viewers that their relationship is real? Or, will the rumors continue?
At the end of the day, there’s a simple moral to this story. If you’re a fan of Marrying Millions, you shouldn’t let one potentially fake couple ruin the show for you. Sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction. For the most part, that seems to be the case with Marrying Millions.