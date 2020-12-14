Is The Show Total Bellas Fake?

Twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella have done things together for their entire lives. So it only made sense that they would venture into the world of reality TV together. In 2016, the twins got their own show on E! called Total Bellas. In addition to Nikki and Brie, their family members and partners often make frequent appearances on the show. Even though there’s no denying the fact that Total Bellas is entertaining, many people have wondered if it’s scripted. After all, wrestling has a history of being scripted so the twins definitely have a good amount of acting experience. Keep reading to learn whether or not the TV show Total Bellas is fake.
What Is Total Bellas All About?
Total Bellas is a spin-off of the series Total Divas which debuted on E! in 2013. Both Nikki and Brie have been cast members on Total Divas since season one. Total Bellas focuses on Nikki and Brie’s daily lives and some of their most intimate moments. Brie is married to professional wrestler Daniel Bryan and Nikki began dating John Cena since 2012 although they called it quits in 2018. Both Daniel and John are featured prominently in the show. Even if you’re not a fan of wrestling or have never seen Total Divas, you will likely still find yourself enjoying Total Bellas.
Is The Show Real Or Fake?
What Nikki Bella Says
By now most people are under the impression that reality shows aren’t exactly real, but networks and reality stars continue to insist otherwise. Total Bellas is no exception and both twins have always held firm that their show is real. While talking to Bleacher Report, Nikki Bella said, “We’re not scripted. You totally come into our lives. We’re an open book. Whatever happens, the cameras are on and we just let go. Raw and SmackDown are scripted shows and we’re characters. I think that’s one thing that’s going to be really cool. You know our characters from Raw, but you’ll get to see who are in real life on Total Divas.”
While it may be true that the show isn’t scripted, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s all real either. Reality shows have been known to creative scenarios to increase the likelihood of drama. While it can be frustrating to know that as a viewer, it makes sense from a production stand point. These shows have to have something to air and filming people going about their daily lives usually isn’t too exciting. For that reason it makes sense that they sometimes give cast members a little guidance to help spice things up.
What Fans Say
Despite Nikki’s reassurance, however, there are a lot of viewers out there who simply aren’t buying that the show is real. This is especially true because even if the show were fake, cast members would probably be contractually obligated to say otherwise. According to a Quora user named Vinnie Bartilucci, “There are many events on the show that are real – Daniel Bryan and whichever Bella he married had a kid, Lana’s desire to be a wrestler, Nattie’s relationship with her parents, etc – but how “real” at the discussions and reactions to those events may be getting “sweetened.” He also said, “Most of the wrestlers are…not great actors. And their reactions to things on the show are much more realistic than when they give a promo in the ring. But the fact that the camera is there recording it all must to some degree cause the situations to become more artificial.”
There are even some viewers who believe that Nikki and John Cena’s relationship was fake. Quora user Ian Isanberg said, “Although I have no proof, I have long believed that the relationship between John Cena and Nikki Bella was not real. Even the in-ring proposal at 2017’s Wrestlemania seemed staged”
The Future Of Total Bellas
Since being on the air Total Bellas has done extremely well. The show averages a half million (sometimes more) viewers each episode and it is now in its 6th season. On top of that, Total Bellas won a Teen Choice Award in 2016 for Choice Female Athlete. It has been nominated for three other Teen Choice Awards since.
While it looks like many people watch the show under the assumption that it isn’t real that doesn’t seem to matter. Just like professional wrestling, people watch Total Bellas to be entertained. They don’t seem to care whether or not all of the details are legit. Although the show hasn’t yet been renewed for a seventh season, fans are hoping the announcement is to come.