Is the Show Vanderpump Rules Scripted?

When it comes to Real Housewives spinoffs, Vanderpump Rules is easily the most successful of them all. Since making it’s debut in 2013, the show has become one of the network’s most popular. And it’s easy to see why. The show has all the makings of a reality TV hit: drama, sex, romance, and glamour. Working in a restaurant isn’t easy, but the crew at SUR definitely make it look good. However, even with all of the show’s success, there are lots of viewers who wonder if what they’re seeing is as ‘real’ as Bravo wants us to think. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time a reality show mixed in a script to keep things fresh. So, what’s the deal? Keep reading to learn whether or not Vanderpump Rules is scripted.
Are The Employees At SUR Really Actors?
The fact that Vanderpump Rules takes place in Hollywood makes it a target for aspiring actors who are just looking to get on TV. There are lots of viewers who are convinced that that’s exactly what’s going on. One viewer has even cited one particular scene from the show as proof that things on the show are staged. In the scene, Ariana’s hair seems to grow a few inches in just a matter of seconds. Some agree that the chance is suspicious while others feel like it’s a bit of a reach.
However, both Bravo and the cast of the show insist that Vanderpump Rules isn’t scripted at all. Ariana Madix, who has appeared on the show since the first season, made it clear that the show is 100% real. In a tweet in January 2020, Ariana clapped back at a viewer who accused the show of being scripted by saying, “absolutely not scripting. please donâ€™t speak on this without knowledge of how we film. this is my real life.”
Katie Maloney-Schwartz who has also been on the show since season one also echos Ariana’s sentiments. In an interview with Galore Mag, she said, “Itâ€™s pretty not-scripted. You see, our relationships are real. We all have our history…they canâ€™t show everything, and they donâ€™t show everything thatâ€™s positive but they definitely show everything thatâ€™s negative, and that can paint people in certain lights that arenâ€™t true to form, but it still is real.â€
Of course, if the show is fake, Bravo wouldn’t admit it. The cast has also probably signed NDAs that prevent them from discussing such things. Even if the show does use a script, it probably isn’t something that’s done all the time.
Blame It On The Editing
There’s no secret that reality TV edits can be pretty extreme. People on countless reality shows have spoken out about how editing has portrayed them incorrectly. By cutting and rearranging conversations, these shows can create almost any story line they want. More often than not, heavy editing is what makes a show seem scripted. While these edits can be frustrating for the cast, they are a huge part about what makes reality TV interesting for viewers. Without edits, we would be stuck with all the mundane moments of every day life – and no one wants to watch that.
Producers on some shows have also shared that some of the situations are slightly manipulated to create the most dramatic affect. For example, even if cast members aren’t directly told what to say, they may be put in situations where they are likely to give a certain kind of response. This isn’t the same thing as using a script, but it does take away from the reality angle.
Does The Truth Change Anything?
The main question isn’t whether or not the show is scripted, it’s whether it matters. Script or no script, Vanderpump Rules is very entertaining, and millions of people have fallen in love with the cast.Â The truth is, when most people watch reality TV, there’s a subconscious understanding that what they’re watching isn’t actually real. Instead, it’s a way to indulge in other people’s lives and watch something that doesn’t require much thinking. After nearly a decade on the air, the employees at SUR have started to feel like family to people who have watched the show since the beginning – and that’s what keeps people coming back.